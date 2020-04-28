Sullivan's Island to keep police checkpoints from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. as IOP eases restrictions

Neighboring communities will have mismatched beach access hours beginning May 1 as council members in Isle of Palms voted to ease their police checkpoint hours after Sullivan's Island decided to maintain restrictions.

Beginning May 1, Isle of Palms will put up checkpoints at 8 a.m. instead of 7 a.m., and will reopen the roads at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Both towns' decisions will extend restrictions through May 12.

The two islands are connected by a bridge at Breach Inlet. They have so far coordinated the times of their police checkpoints, keeping non-residents off both islands during the day but allowing residents of both islands to move freely between the two.

Mayor Patrick O'Neil, who cast the lone vote Tuesday against Sullivan Island's decision, had encouraged council to slightly ease the restrictions, correctly predicting that neighboring Isle of Palms would do the same.

"We have some new ordinances that we didn't have in place when we set (hours) at 7 to 7 to make sure we aren't opening the beaches to masses of people," Isle of Palms Councilman John Moye said. "Incrementally taking baby steps ... I think it's the right move."

Aside from the checkpoints, people are only allowed on the beaches for exercise, and only in groups of three or less with exceptions for family members. The latest version of Sullivan's Island's rules prohibit chairs and coolers on the beach, and require beach-goers to keep moving.

Sullivan's Island Councilman Greg Hammond said the council could reconvene Wednesday to re-evaluate in light of Isle of Palms' decision. They would have to add an extra checkpoint at the Breach Inlet bridge to prevent traffic from the neighboring beach.

Some Sullivan's Island council members, who met in an online Zoom meeting, said they were concerned that ending the checkpoints at 5 p.m. would mean the police department would have to spend more time enforcing rules on the beach.

"It would be hard; they're a smaller department," Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said. "I would do what we could to help our neighbors out."

Neighboring Mount Pleasant has put similar rules in place for its parks, three of which reopened April 25, with dozens more set to reopen Friday. Park-goers are supposed to keep moving, organized activities are prohibited and groups of more than three are banned.

Starting the checkpoints an hour later and ending them two hours earlier would have created more opportunities for inland residents, primarily those living just across the marsh in Mount Pleasant, to come and walk on the beach during daylight hours.

Across the harbor from Sullivan's Island, Folly Beach debated beach restrictions Monday and City Council voted unanimously to keep police checkpoints in place to keep non-residents off the island.

To the north, Georgetown County announced Tuesday evening that its beaches would reopen May 1, when its ban on short-term rentals will expire.