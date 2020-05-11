Sullivan's Island reopening Tuesday, Folly Beach on Friday. Some restrictions remain

Roadblocks on Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island will be gone by the end of the week, though some rules will stay in place on Sullivan's Island.

Leaders in both beach communities decided Monday to lift some restrictions to non-island residents.

After a contentious week between Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin and Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey, the Folly Beach City Council voted Monday to move its roadblock times and lift the barricade after Thursday. Council also voted to lift the "exercise only" restriction, meaning beachgoers can bring coolers, chairs and umbrellas starting Tuesday.

On Monday, roadblocks were in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday they will be in place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goodwin said the decision to call off the roadblocks has "absolutely nothing to do with the county lawsuit" filed in court Friday.

Charleston County leaders had filed the complaint against the city of Folly Beach, saying the city's restrictions on beach access and short-term rentals violate the statewide coronavirus directive set by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The city wasn't served the lawsuit Friday because Summey wanted to see how City Council would vote Monday.

Summey said Monday that Folly officials "did right" by Charleston County taxpayers in their vote and he sees no point pursuing with legal action.

On April 20, McMaster closed beach access. Coastal communities varied in how they enforced social distancing but at Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island and Folly, local leaders decided to set up and man roadblocks with local police officers. Non-island residents were barred from accessing the beaches.

Summey threatened Isle of Palms with "legal action" May 11 after City Council decided to keep roadblocks in place and a ban on short-term rentals. Summey said the city was discriminating against residents from outside the island who wanted to patron now-open businesses and recreate on the beach.

Isle of Palms promptly lifted their restrictions and this weekend allowed beach goers to sit and stay on the beach.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Neighboring Sullivan's Island, however, kept a roadblock in place and even put one up so Isle of Palms residents couldn't access the beach.

On Monday, the Town Council decided to end roadblocks barring non-resident access during the day, but will keep restrictions in place for those visiting the beach.

Roadblocks ended at 5 p.m. Monday. Beach-goers will only be permitted to go for exercise. Coolers, chairs and umbrellas are banned.

Several council members said they want to see the town ease back in before becoming fully open. They will meet again May 19 and could decide to adjust the rules then.

“Let’s see how this works and unfolds for us,” said Councilman Bachman Smith.

“I can tell you as we sit here right now, Isle of Palms is packed,” he said. “It’s a big party over there.”

Councilwoman Kaye Smith said the "exercise only" beach rule should help limit crowds. “I’m definitely in favor of chairs, umbrellas and coolers being banned,” she said.

“We have done a measured response up to this date, and we need to continue that,” said Councilman Tim Reese.

Mayor Patrick O'Neil said he visited neighboring Isle of Palms, where restrictions on non-residents were lifted last week, and said things seem to be working well there except for people getting lots of parking tickets.

Town Council vote to end the roadblocks, impose the exercise-only beach rule, and extend the town's emergency ordinance was approved 6-0, with Councilman Greg Hammond absent.

David Slade contributed to this report.