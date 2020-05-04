Sullivan's Island moves checkpoint times to 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., easing restrictions amid COVID-19

Sullivan's Island amended its police checkpoint times on Monday, mirroring neighboring beach municipalities in deciding to ease restrictions and bring visitors back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The checkpoint times were originally from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and were moved from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Town Council did not end the full restricted times, however.

"We don't want to be that municipality that releases a super spread," Councilman Bachman Smith said.

The emergency meeting happened the same day Charleston County’s chairman threatened legal action against Isle of Palms, claiming its City Council is acting against the governor’s orders by continuing to restrict access to the island and prohibiting short-term rentals.

Michael Sweat, the director of the Medical University of South Carolina's COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project and the school's Center for Global Health, addressed the town council with data points about the virus.

Using data collected by public health agencies, Sweat pointed out that people are seemingly going out more on the weekends and are getting restless of staying in, but people are also social distancing a fair amount.

"It's not clear that people would go back to what they were doing before," Sweat said. "We want to think very carefully about how we go forward ... in general, the metrics are looking good for this point in time."

As the coronavirus spreads throughout South Carolina, many island communities in the Lowcountry initially restricted access to people who do not live there and put up police-stationed roadblocks.

As Gov. Henry McMaster has slowly opened the state back up, many island communities were hesitant to let visitors flood the beaches.

In the middle of last month, when McMaster opened up boat landings, Folly Beach, Edisto Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island released a joint statement saying they were standing firm with their restrictions.

Sullivan's Island was sticking to the restrictions as it's neighbor, Isle of Palms, began to loosen up.

Just last week, Sullivan's Island decided to maintain tough restrictions on police checkpoints while Isle of Palms shortened the times. On Friday, Isle of Palms put up checkpoints at 8 a.m. instead of 7 a.m., and reopened the roads at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Both towns extended restrictions through May 12.

Additionally, Mount Pleasant Town Council sent a resolution to Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island urging them to allowing full access to the beaches again.

On Monday, Folly Beach also eased access restrictions to allow running, walking, dog-walking, biking surfing and swimming for everyone. Sunbathing, loitering and groups of three or more were restricted. The city of Isle of Palms has voted to remove its checkpoints by Wednesday.

"It's important that we really stay careful," Sweat said. "It'll be interesting to see what happens."