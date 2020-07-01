Sullivan's Island adopts face mask mandate to fight pandemic, effective immediately

Sullivan's Island now requires face coverings to be worn in businesses and outdoors if it's not possible to stay at least 6 feet from others.

The new rules took effect this morning, shortly before 10 a.m. after a unanimous Town Council vote.

Officials said the mandate is necessary to protect residents and employees at local businesses, as Charleston County continues to be a coronavirus hot spot in a state where cases have soared.

“This is not a political statement," said Mayor Pat O'Neil. "This is a public health measure and we need to treat it as such."

The town can impose a fine of up to $100 for violations of the mask mandate.

The barrier island community joined other towns and cities with mask requirements that are already in place or take effect today.

They include Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Summerville, Folly Beach, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, Edisto Island, Walterboro, Colleton County, Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Newberry, Columbia, Greenville, Clemson and Spartanburg.

“I personally was not in favor of this a week or two ago, but we’ve seen the numbers skyrocket," O'Neil said. “If you’re a worker in a restaurant, the odds that you’ll encounter someone who is carrying it have also skyrocketed."

Sullivan's Island has a number of popular restaurants, often crowded with beach-goers. Town Council members said that without a mask requirement, staff members could get sick, and then restaurants could be forced to close.

The town's new rule requires masks be worn in restaurants, except when customers are seated.

“If people are angry at mask-wearing they can yell at us instead of the restaurants," said Councilwoman Sarah Church.

The town also decided to cancel its annual Fourth of July golf cart and bicycle parade, which typically attracts hundreds of people.

"Thinking about it, it just didn't make sense to gather 100 or so golf carts, with two to six people each, in a relatively small space," said O'Neil.

Sullivan's Island's mask requirement applies not only indoors, but also in parks, playgrounds, beach paths and while waiting outside restaurants — anywhere it's not possible to keep at least six feet from other people.

“One of the unfortunate effects of this not being a state or county thing is that there are different rules and people find it confusing," said Church, who described the mask requirements in neighboring Mount Pleasant as "watered down."

Councilman Bachman Smith said the town's rules are modeled on those adopted by Isle of Palms, with some adjustments.

“The proposed ordinance is meant to protect our friends, our neighbors and our families," he said. “It’s about the complete stranger standing in line next to you."

Tuesday, South Carolina health officials reported a record number of new coronavirus cases — 1,320 statewide, including 278 in Charleston County.

More than 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Statewide, 34,546 people have tested positive for the virus, and rising numbers have prompted at least four states to require that visitors from South Carolina quarantine for two weeks.

State and federal health officials, and local hospitals, have said that widespread mask-wearing should slow the spread of the virus, which can be carried by people who show no symptoms.