Struggling to pay rent? SC Housing authority offering up to $1,500 in assistance

COLUMBIA — Thousands of South Carolina households struggling to pay rent because of coronavirus-related hardships could be eligible for up to $1,500 in relief through the state’s affordable housing agency.

The S.C. Housing and Finance Authority on Wednesday launched a $5 million initiative that will send checks to landlords and management companies on behalf of qualified applicants.

It’s the most ambitious financial aid program to come out of the authority in more than decade, when it oversaw $300 million worth of federal funds to help homeowners caught up in the subprime mortgage crisis.

“That took us into a whole different direction than we were used to in the past just because we don’t have many emergencies that aren’t otherwise covered,” authority spokesman Clayton Ingram said.

Requirements include:

Household income at the time of application must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

An applicant's employment or income must have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic on March 10 or later.

Applicants can’t receive subsidized rental assistance.

Applicants can’t be approved or receive the federal pandemic unemployment compensation.

Unlike the money doled out for underwater homeowners, the coronavirus relief aid package is being financed by the agency itself, using money derived from the sale of bonds and other investments.

“This is unique. It’s having an unforeseen impact on the housing market in South Carolina, and I do think we’ve shown our versatility in rising to this occasion,” Ingram said.

If every applicant is approved for a $1,500 check, it means 3,300 renters across the state would get assistance.

According to federal Department of Housing and Urban Development data, average fair market rents in South Carolina range from $610 to $1,231 a month depending on their size.

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Beatty in March ordered a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, but did not relieve tenants and homeowners from owing landlords and lenders monthly dues.

Beatty’s ruling lifted on May 15, though federal protections on evictions are in place through Aug. 24 for people in public housing or properties with federally backed mortgages.

Comprehensive emergency rental assistance and eviction protection measures is a top priority of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which recommends $100 billion in federal aid.

The coalition in a research note estimated 11.5 million “extremely low-income and very low-income” renter households nationwide are in need of rental assistance to ensure housing stability.

Information on the program, including how to apply, can be found at scthrive.org.