'Stretched to the limit': How Camden handles being the frontline of SC's COVID-19 outbreak

CAMDEN — When Marty Dixon opened his downtown Camden convenience store five months ago, he was across the street from a popular pizza restaurant and within steps of a family-run bakery.

But as Camden became the state's epicenter of a global pandemic, stores around him shuttered or scaled back hours, and traffic slowed to a crawl with government requests for people to stay home.

Now, his small Dekalb Street shop, 803 Convenience, provides a respite for isolated residents to grab a few minutes of conservation while picking up staples like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

"It's been pretty rough," Dixon said.

The quiet Kershaw County town remains South Carolina’s coronavirus hotspot, where close to one out of every 929 people have contracted the virus, according to state public health data.

In the ZIP code that includes Camden alone, 34 cases have been reported as of Thursday. The ZIP code with 22,200 residents accounts for .44 percent of the state's population but 7.5 percent of the state's identified coronavirus cases. The county's only COVID-19-related death came in Camden. Jack West, the son of a former governor, died Wednesday.

Life in the town 30 miles east of Columbia runs on the circadian rhythm of school meetings, supper-time gatherings at the popular Sam Camden House of Pizza, weekend shopping trips and church services.

But there are jarring reminders of this new world.

Police officers wearing respiratory masks staff a check-in center for people receiving drive-thru virus testing.

The twin-screen Little Theatre, about 20 feet from Dixon’s shop, is closed through April 3.

"STAY HEALTHY & SAFE WE WILL BE BACK SOON" the marquee reads, with movie posters for "I Still Believe" and "Onward" on display.

"People are really taking heed to what’s going on," Dixon said. "I don’t blame them. They should."

State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, whose family roots in Camden go back generations, said about 50 businesses in the city have shut down and another 50 are limiting their services, like restaurants exclusively serving takeout.

"My mantra is we can't quit doing our necessary business, but we have to change the way we do our business," Sheheen said. "So I think people are still figuring out exactly how they do that."

Mollye Robinson has lived in Camden since 1959. She’s finding it difficult to keep up with the onslaught of directives and information coming from government officials and has been frustrated at times by disjointed information from various layers of government.

"I told my pastor, I'm in information overload, because it's coming at me from all angles," Robinson said. "You don't know who to believe and what to believe. What do you do with the information? You take it for what it's worth and still be as cautious as possible."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Benjamin Tobin anticipated the virus’ arrival. On Feb. 25, according to Kershaw County Council minutes, the 17-year Camden resident asked what, if any, preparations were under way to steel the rural Midlands area for what was to come. The state's first cases were not announced until March 6.

"Right now, I think everybody’s moving from the panic stage to the adapting stage, and, of course, there’s going to be a disruption," Tobin said.

With the city already under curfew and schools shuttered by government decree through April, Camden City Manager Mel Pearson said additional safeguards have been put into place this week.

"This whole thing is kind of fluid, and we all realize it’s not going to get better before it gets worse," he said during a tele-meeting on Tuesday.

Employees with the city’s public works and sanitation departments have been split into shifts: One set will spend a week at home as the others are dispatched, and then they’ll switch. The same policy is in place at City Hall, Pearson said.

In 1989, Hurricane Hugo ripped across the state and didn’t spare Camden. Robinson remembers the aftermath. No power for two weeks. Dismantled buildings, 100-mile-per-hour winds slamming into utility lines.

It was the largest interruption to life as she knew it. But the coronavirus is worse, she said.

"That was a struggle, but at the same time we made it through. And I believe we're going to make it through this by being cautions, and by prayer," Robinson said. "I firmly believe that God is here, and he is speaking."

Theories about why the global pandemic hit Camden first out of South Carolina's cities have varied.

"We're a close community, which means we interact with each other a lot, so spread would be very understandable," Sheheen said. "We also do have some affluence, which means we interact with people who travel."

But Sheheen also speculated that it is possible Camden is, in fact, not an outlier, and that the community had simply mobilized faster than other parts of the state to understand the extent of the problem once the initial cases were detected.

Other areas of the state, particularly the populated counties of Richland and Charleston, have started catching up to Kershaw on the number of confirmed cases in recent days. The state's health department has urged everyone across the state to take the same precautions regardless of the number of cases in their area.

"It would not surprise me if rates here were similar to many other communities around the state, it's just they haven't had the level of awareness that we have had because we found it early," he said.

At a special called meeting on Thursday, County Council chairman Julian Burns acknowledged the extraordinary circumstances that officials are working under for "an all-American county being stretched to the limit."

"Whatever we do, we've never done before," Burns said.

Political squabbles have been cast aside here as county leaders coalesce around finding ways to contain the virus' spread, support the local economy and allay the fears of residents grappling with a near constant flow of data and new medical terms.

"We're united in fighting this demon," councilman Jimmy Jones said. "We can get back to the political sparring after this virus is dead and gone, and we will."