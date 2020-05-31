It's the end of May, and I haven't paid for gas for my car, lunch at work, a haircut or tickets to a movie or a concert in 11 weeks.

Across South Carolina and the nation, countless people have been cutting expenses during the pandemic, mostly because they have little choice. Some of the resulting savings will be temporary, others permanent, and some could result in changes in spending patterns.

Tens of millions have lost their jobs or been furloughed, and business owners are struggling. Those who've been lucky enough to remain employed, as I have, have cut expenses because of stay-home orders, business shutdowns, canceled travel and working from home.

All those savings have been adding up. Along with the $1,200 CARES Act payments and, for many millions, enhanced unemployment benefits, they have helped people stay afloat or even come out stronger as the economy reopens.

Thursday, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC that checking balances, for accounts containing less than $5,000, have increased between 30 percent and 40 percent compared to 12 weeks ago.

The CARES Act checks are surely a large part of that, but so are the savings that come from less commuting, less restaurant dining, less travel and entertainment spending, and so on.

Remember, studies have shown that shockingly large numbers of people in the U.S. don't have enough savings to manage an unexpected expense of just $500 without having to borrow money. These nearly three months of enforced cost-cutting, plus the federal money, have hopefully left lots of people with a larger financial cushion.

People got those $1,200 checks whether they remained employed or not. Some urgently needed the money to pay rent or a mortgage. For others, it was a rare chance to have some money to set aside for emergencies.

The federal government's not planning on sending out another round of checks, at least not yet, but there's no reason why some of the savings people have been realizing by spending less cannot continue.

As the economy tries to regain its footing and businesses reopen, the trick for many will be figuring out which cost-cutting measures they can maintain and which they can't as many head back to their places of work.

For example, I'll have to start putting gas in the car again when I return to the office in June, and I sure need a haircut. But some goods and services that I didn't buy since March represent permanent savings, and my credit card statements have given me a fresh awareness of how much I was previously spending on food and entertainment.

The money I've saved by not buying lunch at my workplace cafeteria during the week gives me a renewed determination to pack my own lunches — except when it's "Seafood Thursday" because, fried shrimp.

It's been widely predicted that more companies, having seen benefits of working from home such as reduced expenses and higher productivity, will embrace the idea going forward. That could open up more ways to save for some people.

For example, my wife works from home. If we both did, would we still need two cars?

Would I cook wholesome meals at home more often, and save money on take-out food, if I had the extra time that comes from not commuting? Probably, because that's what I've been doing. I wrote this in my home office on a Thursday while a rack of ribs was slow-cooking in my kitchen.