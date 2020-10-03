State retracts report of pediatric COVID-19 death in SC, but daily cases climb

As doctors in Washington discussed President Donald Trump's case of the novel coronavirus, state numbers released on Saturday show a daily jump in the number of reported cases in South Carolina.

Still, both in Washington and the Palmetto State, the warnings are similar: The disease is real and precautions are readily available.

DHEC reported 649 new cases on Saturday, more than twice the daily tally reported a day earlier, 256.

Also on Saturday, a previously reported pediatric death in South Carolina was retracted.

On Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a pediatric death from COVID-19 in Barnwell County. DHEC disclosed on Saturday that the patient tested positive for the virus but did not die.

The death was incorrectly reported to the department because of a data entry error. There are currently two pediatric COVID-19 deaths in the state as of Saturday.

President Trump was transported to the Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Md., on Friday. Doctors on Saturday said he was not receiving oxygen and long-term prognosis was good.

First lady Melania Trump also tested positive for the virus, as did several White House staffers.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 649, which is 310 percent more than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close. Another 67 cases are probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 145,953, plus 4,938 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 31, plus 2 probable deaths.

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,243, plus 199probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 686

Total tests in S.C.: 1,488,067

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 16 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday were Richland, 73; Oconee, 71; and Aiken, 46.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 28 new cases, Berkeley had 11 and Dorchester had 11.

There was one coronavirus related death in the tri-county announced on Saturday: An elderly patient aged 65 or older from Charleston County, DHEC said.

Deaths

Of the 31 new deaths, 24 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, six were middle-aged, 35 to 64 and one was considered young adult, 18 to 34, according to DHEC.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson Charleston, Cherokee, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Newberry, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 686 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Saturday, DHEC said 163 were in intensive care and 88 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested.

There are 119 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 23 and 316 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.