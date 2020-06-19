State health officials concerned as cases spike among those in 20s, 30s

South Carolina public health officials have grown increasingly worried this week, as coronavirus cases have spiked significantly in several hot spots around the state.

On Friday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced more than 1,000 new cases — a daily record. The agency also said a rising number of young South Carolinians are testing positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

As of Friday, 4,160 confirmed coronavirus cases — 18.4 percent of all cases — were diagnosed among people between 21 and 30 years old — according to DHEC. Teenagers accounted for 7 percent of cases.

"The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. "They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously."

Number of new cases reported: 1,081

Total number of cases in S.C.: 22,608

Number of new deaths reported: 18

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 639

Number of hospitalized patients: 660

Percent of tests that were positive: 16.1

Total number of tests in S.C.: 321,689

What does DHEC say?

Growth in cases among young people has alarmed state public health officials.

Since April 4, DHEC data shows a 413.9 percent increase in COVID-19 cases among people 21 to 30 years old, and a 966.1 percent increase in cases among those 11 to 20 years old.

The data reflects national trends showing a growing number of young adults and young people being infected by the coronavirus.

"While it is true that most youth and younger adults with COVID-19 only experience a mild illness, that is not true for all," Traxler said. "In addition, it’s important to remember that even with mild or no symptoms you can spread the disease to those around you — your friends, teammates, and family."

The doctor said he and DHEC are calling on South Carolina's young people to lead by example and let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask helps save lives.

Deaths

Of the deaths reported on Friday, most were of elderly patients 65 and older, but some included patients between 35 and 64 years old, and those under 35, DHEC said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Nine deaths were of elderly patients, DHEC said. Three were from Horry County and one each was from Chesterfield, Colleton, Greenville, Lancaster, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties.

Eight deaths occurred in middle-aged patients, DHEC said. Two such patients died in both Charleston and Greenville counties, and one each died in Horry, Newberry, Orangeburg and Sumter counties.

One young adult, under 35 years old, died in Spartanburg County, DHEC said.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county region has recently seen significant growth in the number of new coronavirus cases. On Friday, DHEC reported 153 new cases in Charleston County, 52 in Berkeley County and 21 in Dorchester County.

Downtown Charleston's 29403 ZIP code, which includes an area of the peninsula north of Calhoun Street, showed 228 cumulative coronavirus cases, one of the higher case rates in the area, according to DHEC data.

Where are the COVID-19 hot spots in S.C.?

The biggest coronavirus hot spot in South Carolina on Friday was Charleston County, followed by Greenville and Horry counties, which each reported 115 cases, according to DHEC.

Richland County recorded 86 cases, Spartanburg County saw 59 cases and Sumter County had 46, DHEC said.

Greenville County's 29611 ZIP code posted the state's highest cumulative case number at 529, DHEC data shows.

What experts say

Data from the London-based Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases shows that coronavirus cases are set to double in South Carolina every 14 days.

That rate exceeds disease spread in Georgia, which is set to see cases double every 43 days; North Carolina, every 16 days; and Tennessee, every 20 days, the data shows. In Florida, cases are set to double every 13 days.

How to protect yourself

Public health experts continue to urge everyone to take precautions such as practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, washing your hands regularly and staying home if you're sick.

Although experts disagreed on whether masks were an effective form of protection during the first couple of months of the pandemic, it is now broadly accepted that face masks or cloth face coverings can help reduce the virus' ability to spread.

And DHEC officials said it's just as important to remember that people who don't show symptoms can still spread the coronavirus, even if they don't know if they're infectious.

"This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else," officials said.