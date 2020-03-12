St. Patrick's Day parades in Charleston among cultural events canceled because of COVID-19

A lot has changed in recent days.

On Tuesday, South Carolina epidemiologist Linda Bell tweeted about the new coronavirus: “There’s no reason to alter our routine activities. There’s no reason, at this time, to cancel any public events or take any special measures, when there is no evidence of ongoing spread in a community.”

On Tuesday evening, the Charleston Gospel Choir announced its spring performance on April 4, “A Tribute to Sergeant Isaac Woodard,” was postponed until further notice.

"Until there is a widespread testing method, our patrons may feel uncomfortable gathering for extracurricular activities at this time,” organizers said.

Then, on Thursday, other organizations looking forward to the busy spring arts season started to react to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of North Charleston announced it was canceling its St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Block Party that had been set for Saturday. The city of Charleston said it was canceling two St. Patrick's Day parades on Tuesday. The College of Charleston announced its Charleston Music Fest concert on March 26, featuring the Kyiv Trio, was canceled because of new travel restrictions affecting Ukrainian violinist Nazar Pylatyuk. And Mount Pleasant officials announced that Saturday’s ArtFest at Towne Centre was canceled.

The college’s Jewish Studies Program canceled three upcoming March events. The Avery Research Center closed until further notice, and the India Association of Greater Charleston postponed its colorful Holi Festival that had been set for Sunday. Yo Art! is postponing its March 26 benefit auction.

The Charleston Jazz Orchestra's March 14 performance at the Music Hall, featuring Nestor Torres, has been rescheduled for July 25.

Cher is postponing her tour because of coronavirus concerns and now will appear Sept. 12 instead of March 20 at the North Charleston Coliseum. The North Charleston Pops concert scheduled for Saturday at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled for May 23.

The Charleston County Public Library is suspending for at least two weeks public bookmobile and outreach services beginning Friday, as well as events held in reserved rooms starting Monday. The MET Opera Live simulcast set for Saturday has been canceled.

Some health experts recommend taking drastic measures early in an effort to limit exposure to the virus and prevent extended economic impacts. For now, the people running most local arts organizations and venues are keeping their noses to the grindstone.

Many organizations in the Charleston area — the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, Gaillard Center, Charleston Music Hall, Spoleto Festival USA, Flowertown Festival, Pure Theatre, Pour House, Middleton Place, Drayton Hall, High Water Festival, Terrace Theater, Charleston Library Society — have issued statements letting patrons know that they are following developments, heeding instructions from the authorities, making an extra effort to disinfect their facilities and forging ahead as planned.

Spoleto Festival and the Charleston Symphony reported no significant decline in ticket sales, though it remains to be seen whether ticket holders will show up.

Jessie Bagley, director of marketing and public relations for Spoleto Festival, said none of the artists coming to Charleston this spring hail from China or Italy or Iran, three of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Scotland and England are providing artists, but the U.K. is not (yet) subject to the temporary U.S. travel ban. Ballet Flamenco, featuring Sara Baras, is based in Spain, which is impacted by the ban, but performances are in early June and the ban is currently planned to last 30 days.

Jazz master Abdullah Ibrahim will travel to the festival from South Africa, but so far African countries have avoided significant outbreaks of the virus.

Bagley said many festivalgoers drive to Charleston. She is hopeful that by the end of May the worst of the health crisis will be over and patrons will be eager to get out and about.

Down the road, the Savannah Music Festival, set for March 26-April 11, reassured patrons a few days ago, saying that all systems are go, and that staff will be extra diligent about disinfecting performance venues. But on Thursday morning, the festival distributed a new statement highlighting the volatility of the moment.

“At this time, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have tested positive in our (Savannah) area. However, we are aware of widespread venue and event cancellations, as well as updated recommended precautions for high risk populations and new travel restrictions that will impact our artists and patrons. We will issue further statements as soon as possible with more information.”

The Savannah Music Festival relies heavily on artists from abroad.

Some older arts patrons have begun to express concern about being among crowds, but regular Charleston Symphony patron Johnny Warren, 73, will keep going to concerts until the organization stops him, he said. (The CSO is "in lock step" with the Gaillard Center and the city of Charleston, according to CSO Executive Director Michael Smith.)

“I will rely on the symphony to make that decision,” Warren said.

Last week, he attended a Chamber Music Charleston concert at the Church of St. Luke and St. Paul and wondered briefly about the health risks.

“But I’m very glad I went,” he said. “It was a wonderful concert.”