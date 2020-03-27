Special senior hours for grocery shopping brings crowding at some SC stores

The well-intentioned move by grocery stores to set aside a special morning hour for seniors to shop has created an unintentional problem: customers have complained the hour has been popular enough to produce overcrowding.

To thwart spread of the coronavirus, shoppers have been encouraged to stay at least 6 feet away from others. Creating an hour for seniors to shop was intended to keep the more vulnerable population safe, but crowded stores make that space difficult to maintain, shoppers say.

"You can't do that in the store like it is," said Mike DeSieno of Columbia outside the Devine Street Bi-Lo on Friday. "There's a lot of people in there."

DeSieno came to stock up on essentials, not because it was senior hour at the store but because he feared that Saturday would be crowded. He failed to find eggs, but found the store had been restocked with a different sought-after item: toilet paper.

About 10 minutes before Bi-Lo supermarket on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston opened at 8 a.m. Friday, Ken Baxley waited at the door to be the first one inside.

“I’m here for the senior shopping hour, and I’m hoping to find some toilet tissue,” the 66-year-old West Ashley resident said.

About 20 people waited in their cars for the store to open.

He was told as soon as he stepped inside, the toilet paper was sold out. He immediately left.

Grocery chains say they are trying to get customers to observe social distancing standards in their stores. Efforts include marking checkout lanes to create distance. Both Kroger and Publix say they will install clear plastic shields at checkout registers to cut down on the chance of transmission between employees and shoppers.

"We feel this will help ease customer concerns," said Felix Turner, regional spokesman for Kroger.

No immediate adjustments to the senior hours are planned at Publix, which offers them two days per week.

"We recognize that this was our first week with senior hours, and we will continue to make adjustments as we navigate the ever-changing landscape," Publix communications director Maria Brous said.

Starting Monday, Kroger will begin to open its pharmacies at 8 a.m. to give seniors time to use it before the opening time for all customers.

Some customers expect the stores will be freshly stocked first thing in the morning, but restocking takes place throughout the day as shipments arrive, according to both Publix and Kroger.

At Dollar General, which also has an early-morning senior shopping hour and is just a few blocks away from Bi-Lo on Old Towne Road in Charleston, no crowd was waiting to be served when the store opened at 8 a.m.

Inside, Barbara Guilfoyle was looking for toilet paper also. She didn’t find any.

“The only reason we have this problem is greed,” she said. “People need to stop hoarding. It’s very distressing."

Warren L. Wise contributed to this report.