Southwest suspends 2 Charleston flights to Chicago because of virus

Southwest Airlines cancels all fights in and out of Midway

The sun sets behind the air traffic control tower at Chicago's Midway International Airport in Chicago. File/AP

Southwest Airlines said it has suspended all fights in and out of its Chicago hub at Midway International Airport after the control tower was closed because technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cancellations affect two daily flights the Dallas-based carrier operates at Charleston International. 

"We have ceased operations at the Chicago Midway airport due to the closure of the FAA ATC tower in the Chicago area," Southwest spokesperson Ro Hawthorne said in an email Friday.

The Dallas-based company's decision resulted in more than 173 canceled flights at Midway.

The Federal Aviation Administration closed the Illinois airport's control tower Tuesday after it said "several" technicians tested positive for coronavirus.

The FAA said that the airport remained open and operations would continue at a reduced rate until controllers and technicians have a safe working environment.

