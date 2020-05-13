'Southern Charm' was filming Season 7 in Charleston before stopping for coronavirus

"Southern Charm" was filming Season 7 in Charleston for about three weeks prior to shutting down due to the novel coronavirus, according to Lawson Roberts, who produces events for the Bravo reality TV show.

Lawson said he had just styled a dinner party on March 7 when the pandemic news arrived and filming ceased.

Original cast member Cameran Eubanks posted Tuesday on Instagram she was not returning to the show, raising questions about whether Bravo would be airing a seventh season at all. Eubanks posted a picture with fellow "Southern Charm" cast member Patricia Altshul, along with friends Ryan Albert and Eddie Irons, and a fan commented, "Missing the show! When are you returning?"

Eubanks replied, "I am not returning."

A barrage of messages from fans ensued, such as "what?!?! Say it isn't so!!" and "you've always been my favorite."

Bravo did not respond to The Post and Courier's attempts to confirm a seventh season of "Southern Charm."

New cast members have been introduced this upcoming season, Lawson said, though he could not share their identities.

On Tuesday, another "Southern Charm" cast member, Kathryn Dennis, was in the public spotlight after sending a monkey emoji text to a black activist in Charleston.

The contention arose when a Mount Pleasant nail salon's owner posted about organizing a boat parade in honor of President Donald Trump and encouraged attendees to wear "Keep America Great" merchandise, "the tackier, the better."

Dennis entered the fray between the nail salon, Mylk Bar, and Charleston Activist Network's Tamika Gadsden. In a private argument between Dennis and Gadsden, Dennis sent Gadsden a monkey emoji among other text messages, which were then shared on Twitter.

Dennis apologized. Mylk Bar has also since issued a public apology.

"What was intended as a Patriotic Memorial Day Celebration for the sitting President has sadly been misconstrued as an endorsement of racism and generally unkind behavior," Mylk Bar's Instagram post reads. "I do not condone, or encourage, racism or discrimination. I would like to clarify that this post, and parade, was never intended to divide our community and apologize to those I have offended."

In response to Dennis' public apology, Gadsden replied, "Apology not accepted."

Six seasons of "Southern Charm" have been filmed in Charleston since 2014.