Southeastern winter storm could delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments intended for SC

Weather conditions in Tennessee and Kentucky may delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments intended for South Carolina and other southeastern states.

A major winter storm has impacted several southern states, leaving behind dangerous road conditions and causing massive power outages.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the delays were likely to occur on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17.

"Hospitals and other facilities that receive vaccine shipments directly from the federal government should frequently check the tracking numbers provided to them for their weekly shipments," DHEC said in a tweet.

The agency said it will send updates to providers and the public as more information becomes available.

DHEC reported that 689,188 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the state.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 868 confirmed, 45 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 428,684 confirmed, 61,769 probable.

Percent positive: 5.9 percent.

New deaths reported: 16 confirmed, 6 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,196 confirmed, 859 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 73.6 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

45th as of Feb. 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville, Horry and Spartanburg counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 59 new cases on Feb. 16, while Berkeley counted 21 and Dorchester saw 16.

Deaths

Each of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people ages 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,230 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 16, 303 were in the ICU and 167 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC encourages folks to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

The CDC released guidance this week recommending that wearing two well-fitting masks on top of each other enhances their effectiveness.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.