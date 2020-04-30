South Carolina's dairies not dumping milk yet, but some feel pandemic's effects even so

Despite tough conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina's milk producers, large and small, have no spilt milk to cry over just yet.

Unlike farmers in dairy-driven states like Wisconsin (not to mention other food and beverage producers nationwide and here in Charleston), milk companies across the Palmetto State say they haven't been forced to destroy their product to manage surpluses caused by a COVID-19 induced slowdown.

"Nope, we have consistently sold out since this crisis began," said Celeste Albers, the co-owner of Green Grocer and Sea Island Jerseys, a farm on Wadmalaw Island.

"We have not had to dump anything yet, thank goodness," said Watson Dorn, owner of Hickory Hill Milk, a family-owned dairy in Edgefield.

Adrienne Chance, a spokesperson for Borden Dairy Co., which employs 175 workers in South Carolina and operates a plant in North Charleston, told The Post and Courier that the company's in-state operations had not dumped any milk either.

This is good news for South Carolinian milk-lovers, of which there are presumably many: dairy milk, after all, has been the state's official beverage since 1984.

And months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it's contrary to the dairy discourse nationally. Across the country, milk companies have lately had to destroy their supplies of liquid dairy milk for lack of customers and storage space.

"It's a very scary time, very frightening from the business standpoint and from the emotional standpoint for our families and our employees and for our employees' families," one Wisconsin dairy farmer told CBS News.

In late April, her farm was dumping about $20,000 worth of milk each day, about 50 percent of the daily dairy yield of 2,700 cows.

Dairy's decline

Even though South Carolina's dairy farmers aren't being forced to ditch unused milk right now, it doesn't mean the state's dairy industry is all peaches and cream.

For one thing, dairy cows and their output have both been on the decline here. From 1970 through 2018, the last year state-level data were available, South Carolina's annual milk production declined from 512 million pounds to 242 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The state's herd, which peaked in 1945 at around 190,000 cows, numbers under 14,000 today.

Those decreases reflect dairy's multi-decade slide nationally, during which demand for liquid milk has dwindled even as dairy products like cheese and yogurt have surged.

Even before the pandemic, South Carolina dairy farms grappled with these market trends.

"Over the last five years or so we have experienced a decrease in demand and have entered a period of shrinkage," said Albers, noting that her farm has previously had to dump milk and reduce its count of cows to adapt. "We are currently producing less milk than 5 years ago," she said.

In the past half-decade, she has halved the Sea Island Jerseys milking herd accordingly; it currently stands at 25 cows.

Pandemic slowdown

In the past month, business has dropped 60 percent at Dorn's operation, which has been in the family since 1764.

“Most of that milk (was) going to restaurants, so that should tell you what you need to know," he said. "We’re suffering right now.”

For now, Hickory Hill can sell the excess milk its 150-plus cows are producing to the Dairy Farmers of America, a marketing cooperative that represents over 7,500 family farms across the country. But selling to the co-op in bulk is less lucrative than selling it by the gallon to retail customers.

"We’re not making nearly the money on that as we would if we were putting it in the jug and sending it to the restaurants," he said.

A DFA spokesperson did not comment specifically on the status of its member farms in South Carolina, but sent a statement from Kristen Coady, the alliance's vice-president of communications. It read, in part, that "the perishable nature of our product, has resulted in a need to dispose of raw milk on farms, as a last resort. DFA is continuing to work with our customers to explore additional options to retain as much value from our farm families’ milk, increase demand for dairy and exhaust all possible avenues to find a home for their milk."

Even at discounted prices, though, it's unclear unclear how long coops will be able to save South Carolina milk from the drain. Those groups sell the milk they buy to processing companies, who package it for retail sale or turn it into cheese or other dairy products. And those processors, like Borden, are also feeling effects from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Chance said Borden is buying less volume of milk than prior to the pandemic. The company's North Charleston plant, which it took over when it acquired Coburg Dairy in 2011, is operating at around 75 percent volume on a four-day workweek, "due to school and restaurant closures," she explained.

The company has donated nearly 700,000 product servings nationally since March, Chance added.

On the other end of the production scale, Albers is selling as much raw milk as her small herd can produce.

But she remained circumspect on how the pandemic would affect the state's dairy business in the longterm.

"This crisis seems to have fostered introspection and a seriousness of purpose. Will it last? Hard to say," she said.