South Carolina will get billions in stimulus money, but lawmakers have questions

As South Carolina prepares to get its share of federal stimulus money to combat the coronavirus outbreak, state lawmakers have questions about how to spend it, who decides where and whether it will upend the state budget.

During a Tuesday conference call with state senators, U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham took questions for nearly an hour about the new $2 trillion stimulus package.

The centerpiece of the legislation is a $150 billion state relief fund meant to help state and local governments at a time when the novel coronavirus has overloaded health care systems and pushed unemployment insurance programs to the brink.

The Post and Courier was able to listen in on the call.

The first question came from the lawmaker who gets final say on the state Senate budget process: Hugh Leatherman, of Florence, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

His questions centered mainly on a fundamental topic: Who in the state will ultimately have the power of the purse with this new stimulus money?

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, guarantees each state will receive a minimum of $1.25 billion, regardless of its population.

It is estimated South Carolina could receive just shy of $2 billion. But with that much at stake, Leatherman outlined his concerns.

"I might have to get the General Assembly back very shortly to do a continuing resolution," he said on the call, warning that such action is imperative for keeping state government open.

Leatherman mused about whether there's something that could be done to give lawmakers what he described as "the ability to not necessarily agree to what the governor is doing, but to direct the governor as to what our thoughts are."

Graham confirmed during the call that McMaster would be the one to distribute the dollars.

"That's wonderful, but having no say so on where it goes," Leatherman said, "then we may not be meeting the needs."

South Carolina has a historically weak executive branch and a strong legislature system.

Under the CARES Act, it is the governor — not the legislature — who has the power to distribute funding across their respective state as they see fit.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Reached afterward, state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said Leatherman's comments got him thinking about what happened here the last time the state received major federal stimulus money.

It was 2009, and then-Gov. Mark Sanford rejected the stimulus dollars. Sanford had to be sued for the state to accept it.

"That probably had to be on the forefront of Leatherman's mind, too," Davis said. "But this $1.9 billion is integral to our budget process."

The S.C. House approved its state spending bill earlier this month, but the Senate had yet to even begin its work by the time lawmakers were sent home earlier this month to avoid spreading the infectious COVID-19.

Davis said the real question facing lawmakers about the budget process isn't about whether McMaster or lawmakers should be the arbiters of the stimulus money.

"It's the uncertainty as to when we can even physically gather in Columbia," Davis said. "This is more of a logistical thing than a power struggle."

State Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla, said afterward this is an unusual and unprecedented time. He, too, joined the call and heard Leatherman's question.

When pressed as to whether he thought the legislature should have oversight over how the federal dollars are distributed, Alexander would not say.

"I'll let the chairman speak to that," he said.

State Sen. Sandy Senn said she has faith the governor will appropriate the federal dollars in a fair way even though this is not something his office would normally handle.

She also said that lawmakers still hold the power, pointing out that the state House budget was for $10 billion compared with the minimum $1.25 billion states will receive.

Senn also found herself going over the direction of Leatherman's queries.

"Let's give the governor a chance before we start trying to increase our leverage," the Charleston Republican said.

A similar call was held Tuesday afternoon with state House members. The Post and Courier, which was not on the second call, later learned that lawmakers raised similar concerns and asked repeatedly about how unemployment benefits will work.