South Carolina to dramatically ramp up testing, contact tracing to stamp out coronavirus

South Carolina’s public health agency plans to test nearly a quarter million people for COVID-19 over the next two months, partnering with healthcare facilities and a private lab as part of a new, coordinated assault on the pandemic.

As part of that new strategy, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control will quickly test all 40,000 residents and employees of South Carolina’s nearly 200 nursing homes, facilities where the respiratory disease can spread quickly and prey on vulnerable residents.

The agency also is stepping up plans to hire contact tracers. It is identifying a pool of up to 1,000 people who can be hired and trained to track down where the virus has been and where it might spread next, a crucial piece of the state’s outbreak containment strategy.

Those plans were unveiled Wednesday as South Carolina works toward relaxing restrictions on the economy and public life while suppressing a disease that has infected some 6,800 South Carolinians and killed nearly 300.

“We think we can make a big impact in our case numbers and help protect more people from dying from the disease,” DHEC chief of staff Jennifer Read told The Post and Courier Wednesday.

DHEC worked for weeks to finalize the strategy with the federal Centers for Disease Control, a process that included procuring testing supplies from the federal government that, until now, have been prioritized for harder-hit states such as New York and Louisiana.

So far, due in part to a supply shortage, fewer than 70,000 of South Carolina’s 5.1 million residents have been tested.

DHEC officials told The Post and Courier Wednesday they were able to secure enough supplies to test about 2 percent of the state's population during each of the next two months. That amounts to about 220,000 people between now and the end of June.

They plan to focus their testing and contact tracing in high-risk congregate settings, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Starting next Monday, DHEC hiring a private outfit, LabCorp, to test residents and staff of every nursing home South Carolina before the end of May.

Officials will start with 27 homes that have had COVID-19 outbreaks or are located near hotspots of the virus.

S.C. nursing homes have been locked down to visitors since March 13, but the COVID-19 has managed to gain a foothold in the facilities anyway.

Nursing home residents and employees account for less than 1 percent of South Carolina's population but 14 percent of the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 percent of its deaths from the respiratory disease.

Officials hope to identify and quarantine employees who are infected and unknowingly spreading it to residents.

DHEC also plans to focus its testing campaign on rural areas where residents' underlying health conditions and lack of access to healthcare put them at greater risk to COVID-19.

DHEC is partnering with major hospitals like Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina to set up testing sites across the state over the next two months.

That includes mobile pop-up clinics in rural areas and mass testing sites in urban centers such as Charleston and Columbia. Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test will be able to find a testing location on DHEC's website, show up and get one.

DHEC expects the sites will handle hundreds of people a day.

Experts say widespread testing and contact tracing is critical to the state’s long-term response to the coronavirus, which has shuttered many of the state’s businesses and left more than 400,000 people out of a job.

Doing both aggressively will give health officials a better understanding of who has the virus, who is at risk and how to stop the spread. That’s important to identifying and containing local flare-ups of the virus before they erupt into full-fledged outbreaks that could require further restrictions.

DHEC has already expanded its contact tracing staff to 230 from its normal full-time levels of 20, mostly by reassigning the agency’s existing workers.

Contact tracers work like disease detectives. They call people who just tested positive for COVID-19, interview them to learn who else they might have exposed to the virus, then call those “contacts” and notify them that they might have the disease and need to quarantine.

At least 19 other states have already announced plans for aggressive testing and contact tracing campaigns. Massachusetts and Illinois have both released plans to hire 1,000 contact tracers. Texas wants 4,000, and California wants 10,000.

A national model and other experts have suggested South Carolina could need anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000.

DHEC officials have said they currently have enough tracers to investigate every positive test. Officials say they will hire more contact tracers as needed.

More testing over the next two months will identify more positive cases.