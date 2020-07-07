South Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalization stats are no fluke, hospitals say

At least 1,260 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina, and the Palmetto State’s largest health systems say that number is no fluke as coronavirus infections and deaths continue to soar.

South Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly tripled since a month ago, inviting some online skepticism that those numbers are inflated by the testing of asymptomatic people who were admitted to hospitals for other reasons.

The state agency that compiles those numbers, the Department of Health and Environment Control, leaves open that possibility. Its daily hospitalization tally includes any hospital patients who test positive for the disease, regardless of why they were originally admitted.

That's a comforting thought for skeptics of the virus who want to believe most of the COVID-19 patients in S.C. hospitals aren't seriously ill. But it's not reality, according to most major health care systems in South Carolina.

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, Prisma Health in Greenville and Columbia, Roper St. Francis Hospital in Charleston and Trident Health in the Lowcountry told The Post and Courier they generally test only patients who are exhibiting symptoms or have another clinical reason to be tested.

They say their COVID-19 numbers don’t include people who show up at the hospital for hip replacements, broken arms or other unrelated ailments.

“Hospital based testing is based on a physician’s order or a clinical reason,” Prisma Health spokeswoman Tammie Epps said. “We’re not just testing anybody.”

Several hospitals require patients seeking elective procedures to be tested before they are admitted. If they test positive for the virus, they stay home and quarantine, never showing up in the hospital's case count.

One prominent example is University of South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the run-up to his knee replacement surgery in May. He was not hospitalized for the virus.

Just one hospital reached by The Post and Courier is screening all of its patients for the disease.

The Medical University of South Carolina began doing so on June 29 as an added safety measure “to protect health care workers and other patients at our facilities,” spokesman Heather Woolwine said.

MUSC-Charleston’s admissions have soared in recent weeks, from 21 in mid-June to 75 last week. But that trend is happening in hospitals across the state and can't be attributed to asymptomatic patients, Woolwine said. Of the hospital’s 75 COVID-19 patients, 25 were in intensive care and 14 were on ventilators.

Hospitals offer another explanation for their rising admission numbers: More people are getting sick. More than 46,000 S.C. residents have tested positive for the virus, and at least 819 of them have died.

Andy Lyons, a spokesman for Roper St. Francis, said he has been frustrated seeing social media posts from people dismissing the virus' threat or questioning the statistics. That's a familiar sentiment among health care workers across the state who are caring for people who have fallen seriously ill with the respiratory disease.

Psychologists have said confirmation bias is at work behind the public's dismissal of the virus' threat. That psychological principle holds that people tend to seek out facts and statistics that reinforce their existing opinions and make them feel secure. It helps explain why hospital employees and the general public can have such wildly different perspectives of the pandemic.

“We can’t stress enough how serious this is,” Lyons said.