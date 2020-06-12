South Carolina reports more than 700 coronavirus cases amid continued sharp spike

South Carolina recorded more than 700 new COVID-19 cases on Friday amid a week that has shattered case records and worried state public health officials.
The sustained case spike comes more than a month after Gov. Henry McMaster started reopening the state following a roughly two-month stay at home order aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
And it comes two weeks after protesters first took to the streets in droves, rallying against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Authorities deployed riot gear, tear gas, pepper spray and other measures criticized by public health officials who worried that the chemicals could cause higher coronavirus transmission by making protesters who'd already gathered in close quarters cough, sneeze and cry.
Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reiterated messaging earlier this week that urged the public to follow social distancing rules and wear masks.
McMaster, however, has said that he doesn't plan to shut down the state again, stating that South Carolina's economy can't take another shutdown and that it was up to each person to care for their health and the well-being of others.
Number of new cases reported: 770, the first time daily cases have surpassed 700.
Total number of cases in S.C.: 17,170
Number of new deaths reported: 5
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 593
Percentage of positive tests among all people tested in S.C.: 14.4 percent
Number of people hospitalized: 512
Number of people tested: 272,128
This story is developing. Check back for more.