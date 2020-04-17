South Carolina reopens boat landings, restoring a bit of normalcy for coastal residents

Rex Whitcomb was thinking about crab traps.

He had baited and lowered them into the brackish waters of the Folly River a day before Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of public boat ramps in an effort to stymie the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"I asked for permission to go get 'em and was denied," Whitcomb said Friday afternoon. "I know where they are. They're close."

And so on Friday, less than an hour after boat ramps statewide reopened at noon, Whitcomb arrived at the Folly boat landing with his dog, a boxer named Piper, for the long-awaited retrieval of his crab traps.

After backing his boat into the river, he waded ankle-deep into the cold water to make sure it was ready for launch.

Even without the trove of squirming crabs he had originally hoped for, Whitcomb said he was thankful to return to the water.

"I grew up on an island. What can I say? It's all around me all the time. It's part of my life," said Whitcomb, who has lived on Folly Beach since 1952.

McMaster on Thursday revised his March 30 executive order that closed public access to boat ramps. Though the noon Friday reopening marked a small return to normalcy, boaters still must follow some social-distancing guidelines.

Boats will be limited to only two people on board, with the exception of family members from the same household. Also, vessels must remain underway. Beaching on a sandbar or riverbank is prohibited, and stopping is allowed only for anchored fishing or special circumstances.

Robert McCullough, with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said all of the agency's roughly 250 officers will be out on the water making sure everyone is following the rules.

"It's going to be a little growing pain out there for us, getting everybody used to just going to a landing, putting a boat in and going out. There's not going to be any congregating, or standing there and fishing at the docks," he said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

It didn't take long for the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission to get its 19 public boat landings ready.

Renee Dickinson, marketing director for the agency, said parks staff removed signs that said they were closed, effectively making them operational again.

The town of Folly Beach, which has been limiting access to its coastal community, moved its checkpoint barricade back at 7:30 a.m. Friday to give boaters access to the county-run boat landing adjacent to the island’s entrance.

At the Wappoo Cut landing, boaters were on the water well before the official noontime reopening, with five trucks parked with empty boat trailers at 11:30 a.m.

Others, like Ashlie Seagle and her husband David, showed up right at noon.

As they unloaded, their daughters Sophie and Josie jumped out of the car in their wetsuits. When their dad climbed into the boat, they followed and began fastening their lifejackets.

"It's like therapy," Ashlie Seagle said of her family's time on the boat, which was off limits for the last two weeks.

Instead, she said they had to turn to other outdoor activities such as bike rides.

"It's been tough because we've been home, and off, and just stuck," Ashlie Seagle said, as her daughters nodded in unison behind her.

Sophie, 9, said going tubing was her favorite thing to do. Her little sister, Josie, said she liked something else more.

"Just being together," the 7-year-old said, lacing her fingers together and holding them up to show her mom.