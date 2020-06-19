South Carolina records more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

South Carolina public health officials announced on Friday that more residents under the age of 30 are testing positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, as daily case numbers climbed above 1,000.
As of Friday, 4,160 confirmed coronavirus cases were of people between 21 and 30 years old — 18.4 percent of all confirmed cases in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Teenagers accounted for 7 percent of cases.
"The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. "They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously."
Number of new cases reported: 1,081
Total number of cases in S.C.: 22,608
Number of new deaths reported: 18
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 639
Number of hospitalized patients: 660
Percent of tests that were positive: 16.1
Total number of tests in S.C.: 321,689
This story is developing. Check back for more.