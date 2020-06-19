You are the owner of this article.
top story

South Carolina records more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

  • Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing in Lab (copy)

An MUSC Clinical Laboratory scientist prepares samples to be run through the testing instruments to test for COVID-19. Sarah Pack/MUSC/Provided

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

South Carolina public health officials announced on Friday that more residents under the age of 30 are testing positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, as daily case numbers climbed above 1,000.

As of Friday, 4,160 confirmed coronavirus cases were of people between 21 and 30 years old — 18.4 percent of all confirmed cases in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Teenagers accounted for 7 percent of cases. 

"The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. "They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously."

Number of new cases reported: 1,081

Total number of cases in S.C.: 22,608

Number of new deaths reported: 18

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 639

Number of hospitalized patients: 660

Percent of tests that were positive: 16.1

Total number of tests in S.C.: 321,689

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

