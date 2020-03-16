South Carolina records first coronavirus death, officials confirm

South Carolina officials confirmed the state's first death from the new coronavirus strain late Monday morning.

The patient was a recently diagnosed elderly person who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility, according to an announcement from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC is working with the nursing home to identify anyone who came into contact with the patient and "is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread," officials said.

"We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones and our state," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consulting with DHEC. "This is a rapidly evolving public health event and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions."

In Charleston, officials canceled all public meetings through the end of the month and Mayor John Tecklenburg was considering declaring a state of emergency on Monday.

The mayor and City Council were scheduled to hold an emergency meeting by phone Monday afternoon to discuss whether to move forward with such a declaration.

“The health and public safety of our citizens and employees are always our priority,” Tecklenburg said in a news release Monday morning. “This virus is known to be very contagious and taking these social distancing measures is essential to mitigating the spread in our community.”

State public health officials continue to urge the public to take basic precautionary measure such as washing their hands frequently, covering coughs with shirtsleeves, staying home when sick and appropriately disposing of tissues and other items they may have sneezed or coughed into.

Monday's announcement came after a slew of new cases were announced Saturday and Sunday. DHEC reported 15 new, presumptive cases of the illness over the weekend, bringing the state's total to 28. The presumptive cases had positive test results but awaited confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three new cases were identified in Kershaw County, which now accounts for half of the state’s total. Three cases were found in Horry County, two in Anderson County and one in Greenville County.

"While we anticipate the number of cases in the U.S. and here at home to grow, the majority of people will likely not develop serious illness," state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

So far, 263 tests for the virus have been conducted in South Carolina with, 235 negative results. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday night that he tested negative for the coronavirus after coming into contact with two individuals who had tested positive.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Sunday there is no shortage of testing capabilities in state and private labs. The DHEC lab will be resupplied with more tests this week and the Medical University of South Carolina has been authorized to begin testing for the virus by the end of this week, he said.

On Friday, the governor declared a state of emergency in the face of increasing pressure to act.

The state closed all public pre-K-12 schools and colleges until March 31 and officials urged communities to limit public gatherings to 100 people or less.

While he cautioned against large gatherings, with the exception of businesses or government offices, McMaster said he had no plans to tell South Carolinians to avoid restaurants or bars. He said people should use common sense in going to malls or movie theaters.

Meanwhile, healthcare centers have rushed to add more collection sites for those possibly exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

For those worried they should be tested, allergies may cause a cough and shortness of breath, but a fever in conjunction with other symptoms is the best indication someone may have contracted the virus, DHEC officials said Sunday.

This story is developing. Check back for more.