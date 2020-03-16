South Carolina records first coronavirus death as state's number of cases rises to 33

South Carolina officials confirmed the state's first death from the new coronavirus strain late Monday morning. Five new presumptive positive cases were identified Monday, bringing the state's total to 33.

The patient was a recently diagnosed elderly person who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility, according to an announcement from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC is working with the nursing home to identify anyone who came into contact with the patient and "is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread," officials said.

One new case was identified in Lexington County, an elderly person who was in close contact with a previously identified case. The patient is in isolation at a healthcare facility. Four new cases were identified in Kershaw County, including three middle-aged individuals and an elderly person.

In Charleston, Mayor John Tecklenburg declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon. The city council voted 9-3 to limit public, indoor gatherings to 50 people or less, effective Monday at midnight. The restriction includes bars, restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and fitness centers, according to the new ordinance.

Officials canceled all public meetings through the end of the month.

“The health and public safety of our citizens and employees are always our priority,” Tecklenburg said in a news release Monday morning. “This virus is known to be very contagious and taking these social distancing measures is essential to mitigating the spread in our community.”

Mount Pleasant also declared a state of emergency Monday, banning any gatherings of more than 50 people. "These are life and death matters," Mayor Will Haynie said.

North Charleston city officials also issued a state of emergency. They did not limit public gatherings, but recommended any gatherings involve 50 people or less.

Several facilities around the city were closed including the Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and Convention Center, gyms, senior centers and Riverfront Park.

All Cultural Arts facilities are closed, and all school performances are suspended. North Charleston Arts Fest and the Children’s Festival are canceled.

Mayor Keith Summey said the city is operating much like it does under a Hurricane Watch, the difference being that city offices are still open.

Folly Beach town officials declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon businesses — including restaurants and bars — are being asked to keep their occupancy below 50 percent and shift to offering take-out only.

City Administrator Spencer Whetmore confirmed this is not a mandate, but it is a request based on guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The local state of emergency comes at a tricky time for the tourist-dependent city on one of the Charleston barrier islands.

On Monday, the White House released new guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people and should avoid eating out in restaurants. Older individuals should stay home as much as possible, officials said at a news conference.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Coronavirus concerns prompted organizers to cancel one of South Carolina's largest airshows: The Charleston Air Expo, where the Navy's Blue Angels were scheduled to perform.

State public health officials continue to urge the public to take basic precautionary measure such as washing their hands frequently, covering coughs with shirtsleeves, staying home when sick and appropriately disposing of tissues and other items they may have sneezed or coughed into.

Monday's announcement came after a slew of new cases were announced Saturday and Sunday. DHEC reported 15 new, presumptive cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, over the weekend. On Monday, the state's total number of cases rose to 33. The presumptive cases had positive test results but awaited confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Sunday, three new cases were identified in Kershaw County, which now accounts for more than half of the state’s total. Three cases were found in Horry County, two in Anderson County and one in Greenville County.

"While we anticipate the number of cases in the U.S. and here at home to grow, the majority of people will likely not develop serious illness," state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

So far, 263 tests for the virus have been conducted in South Carolina, with 235 negative results. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday night that he tested negative for the coronavirus after coming into contact with two individuals who had tested positive.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Sunday there is no shortage of testing capabilities in state and private labs. The DHEC lab will be resupplied with more tests this week and the Medical University of South Carolina has been authorized to begin testing for the virus by the end of this week, he said.

On Friday, the governor declared a state of emergency in the face of increasing pressure to act.

The state closed all public pre-K-12 schools and colleges until March 31 and officials urged communities to limit public gatherings to 100 people or less.

While he cautioned against large gatherings, with the exception of businesses or government offices, McMaster said he had no plans to tell South Carolinians to avoid restaurants or bars. He said people should use common sense in going to malls or movie theaters.

The South Carolina Senate will meet Tuesday to discuss legislation that gives the state’s public health agency access to $45 million to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. If passed, the bill would provided DHEC with more funding for personal protective equipment, additional staffing, lab and cleaning supplies, public education, quarantine needs and transportation of lab samples.

Meanwhile, healthcare centers have rushed to add more collection sites for those possibly exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

For those worried they should be tested, allergies may cause a cough and shortness of breath, but a fever in conjunction with other symptoms is the best indication someone may have contracted the virus, DHEC officials said Sunday.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Mikaela Porter, Rickey Dennis, Fleming Smith, Caitlin Byrd, Seanna Adcox, David Slade and The Associated Press contributed to this report.