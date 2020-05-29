South Carolina records 331 coronavirus cases, a record high, and 13 deaths

South Carolina recorded a record high number of 331 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to public health officials.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced 13 deaths.
Friday's record comes as case increases have outpaced testing rates over the last week.
According to data analysis by The Post and Courier, the number of tests done each day has dropped by 10 percent while the number of new, daily cases announced rose by 20 percent in the last week, making this the first sustained period that cases have outpaced testing.
DHEC officials, responding to a question about the daily case number record, say they're looking closely at the data and have not yet been able to identify a pattern.
"What we do know is that the highest number of case reports has traditionally been over a couple of days toward the end of the week," said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's director of public health. "It may be that more people who aren't feeling well, it's the end of the week (and they) seek testing."
Duwve said DHEC staff looked to see if there were any clusters that might account for the higher number. They found apartment building around the state where there were some case clusters as well as in other "congregate living facilities."
"But none of those account for the overall high numbers," she said. "We're going to be watching this very, very closely."
In total, 11,131 people have been infected and 483 people have died since the virus was first identified in the Palmetto State in March, according to DHEC.
Of the new deaths, eight were of elderly patients: two from Florence County and one each from Berkeley, Darlington, Fairfield, Greenville, Horry and Spartanburg counties, DHEC said.
Five deaths were of middle-aged patients, between 35 and 64 years old, from Florence, Laurens, Lee, Saluda and Williamsburg counties, DHEC said.
Meanwhile, the Medical University of South Carolina, DHEC and the S.C. Hospital Association released a testing plan that pledges to make a diagnostic test available to anyone who wants one.
The federal government will send South Carolina testing supplies — which have been in and out of shortage — if the state tests 2 percent of its population each month, according to the plan. The health agencies want to do more, however.
The guidelines also place emphasis on testing in underserved communities and in nursing homes, where DHEC has committed to testing 40,000 residents and staff members by the end of May.
Assisted living facilities, jails, prisons and group homes will follow soon thereafter.
Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed to this report.