South Carolina reaches grim COVID-19 milestone as vaccine rollout continues

South Carolina recorded nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a grim milestone state public health officials noted on a conference call with media while providing updates to the expanding rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

The new case numbers shatter the Palmetto State's daily record, something officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control say should remind residents of the importance of continuing to take precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.

"People are sick, people are hospitalized and people are suffering and dying from this virus as we speak," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's interim public health director. "Our hospitals are overwhelmed."

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 4,986, which is 3,055 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 315,353, plus 28,823 probable cases

New deaths reported: 28

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,217 confirmed, 478 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,948,383

Hospitalized patients: 2,396

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 31.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to data from DHEC, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Friday were Greenville, 809; Richland, 374; and York, 356.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 238 new cases; Berkeley, 98; and Dorchester, 119.

There were two, new tri-county deaths, DHEC said. One patient each died in Charleston and Dorchester counties. Both people were aged 65 or older.

Deaths

Of the 26 remaining confirmed deaths, 24 were patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in the following counties: Aiken, Chesterfield, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York.

Two patients aged 35 to 64 also died. They lived in Chesterfield and Florence counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,396 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 488 were in intensive care and 251 were on ventilators.

Vaccine update

South Carolina has received a total of 146,500 Pfizer vaccines, including 34,125 doses received this week, DHEC said.

As of Friday, 62,632 South Carolinians have received their first dose and 7,698 have gotten their second, and final, dose, DHEC said.

Additionally, 83,844 people have made appointments to be vaccinated.

Traxler said that as of Friday, South Carolina has receivbed 86,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which so far has been limited to residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Every long-term care facility in the Palmetto State has been matched with a vaccine provider, she said. So far, 5,511 residents and 2,721 staff have received their first dose of the vaccine at 114 long-term care facilities around the state.

CVS and Walgreens have 844 clinics scheduled, Traxler said.

Despite these successes, the interim public health director said DHEC is aware of several facilities that don't meet the criteria set by the federal program managing the rollout of the Moderna vaccine to long-term care facilities.

A total of 146 independent living facilities, retirement communities and other types of congregate living communities have opted into the federal program that was intended only for three kinds of facilities — nursing homes, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities, Traxler said.

"This is why there are 750 long-term care facilities in South Carolina, but closer to 850 facilities that are registered under this federal long-term care program," she said.

On Friday, DHEC told hospitals across the state that they should start offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all admitted patients aged 65 or older as long as they don't have the coronavirus, Traxler said.

The expansion of the number of people eligible for the vaccine is part of DHEC's efforts to speed up the number of people immunized against this deadly virus, she said. The agency is also exploring expanding the number of people authorized to administer the vaccine.

"We continue to make great strides and progress in our vaccination efforts here in South Carolina," Traxler said.

What do experts say?

As the number of people vaccinated increases, Traxler said it's important for South Carolinians to stay vigilant and not abandon caution.

"People will continue to become sick and lose their lives to this virus until enough vaccine is available for all of us, so please, everyone needs to continue to abide by the disease prevention methods that we know work," she said.

In addition to taking the standard COVID-19 prevention precautions, Traxler and other officials urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.