South Carolina adds nearly 2,000 more COVID-19 cases as efforts for more vaccinations grow

An additional 52 people were reported on Feb. 6 to have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina and an additional 2,000 positive patients were detected, as the state begins to grow well past 400,000 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the next phase of statewide vaccinations will be the largest.

Phase 1b includes essential workers, including teachers. But Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC’s chief medical officer for COVID-19, said in a media briefing on Feb. 5 the agency is unsure when that phase will begin, because of uncertainty regarding vaccine supply.

DHEC is making decisions regarding COVID-19 vaccine priorities based on high risk factors instead of which groups are most essential. The agency said it will continue to ensure high-risk populations get immunized first because of the limited supply of vaccines.

The first phase of vaccines have been designated for health care workers and seniors in the state. Vaccines should be open to all residents by the fall, according to DHEC.

“We are urging those who are currently not eligible to receive the vaccine to do your part in the fight against COVID-19 by following the guidance of public health officials and not jumping ahead of others to receive your COVID-19 vaccine early,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC’s senior deputy of public health.

An estimated 1.3 million South Carolinians fall into the Phase 1a category. And approximately 373,000 individuals have been vaccinated, Davidson said.

As of Feb. 6, a total of 5.2 million tests have been given in the state, and the total of positive cases surpass 410,000, according to DHEC.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,925.

Total cases in S.C.: 410,639 confirmed, 52,342 probable.

New deaths reported: 52 confirmed, 11 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,816 confirmed, 795 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 78.38 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 33rd as of Feb. 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Greenville, Charleston and Richland, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 173 new cases on Feb. 6, while Berkeley counted 60 and Dorchester saw 67.

Deaths

Forty-five of the 52 new confirmed deaths reported on Feb. 6 were patients aged 65 and older, and the rest were ages 35 to 64.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 6, 371 were in the ICU and 224 were using ventilators.

What do the experts say?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage folks to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.

DHEC's COVID-19 testing sites are available statewide. Go to scdhec.gov/FindATest to find a nearby location.