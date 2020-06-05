Some wealthy companies win big in bailout meant to keep SC providers afloat amid COVID-19

People still need their kidneys during a pandemic, and so while much of the health care industry limped along, a mega-chain of dialysis clinics reported a better first quarter this year than last.

That didn't stop millions in coronavirus relief dollars from flowing into the company's coffers through its South Carolina clinics. Fresenius Medical Care, owned by a German firm, has brought in $8 million from its South Carolina holdings alone.

The funds came from the same pool of money given to hospitals and nursing homes that bore the brunt of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

In fact, it is more than the $7 million KershawHealth, a mid-size hospital that treated many patients in Camden, an early coronavirus hot spot, has received.

The more than half a billion dollars in stimulus money for health care providers that has come to South Carolina so far is not only going to those that worked to beat back the pandemic in the Palmetto State — though the majority of it is.

The Post and Courier analyzed all of the payments given to South Carolina recipients from the fund through May 29. Hospitals captured $303.7 million, or slightly more than half.

Medical practices took in about a quarter. Nursing homes, hospice centers, home health agencies and other long-term care providers together got a $68 million bailout.

But money also went to wealthy practices, ambulance companies and diagnostics firms, to name a few.

Provider relief

Congress created a fund for health care providers when it passed the CARES Act in late March to offset the costs of treating, diagnosing and testing coronavirus disease patients.

But the government also says it views "every patient as a possible case of COVID-19." Simply put: Any company that billed Medicare in 2019 could be eligible, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent some of the money without asking first how much the company needs or if it treated a single COVID-19 patient.

Some seem to be benefiting from the loose definition. Out-of-state companies with operations in South Carolina have received more than some of hospitals within the state.

During a call with investors in early May, Fresenius executives said they expect tough times ahead, as spending needed to supply protective gear and more begins to weigh on its bottom line. But they also reassured investors the company is in a "rock-solid" financial position.

"I feel like we've done exactly what we needed to do," Rice Powell, Fresenius Medical Care CEO, said during the call. "I think it's in the best interest of our patients, our employees and our shareholders if we take advantage of the availability of this. And the way we look at this is, simply, it's reimbursement for the extraordinary expenses that we've incurred, no more, no less."

Because it wasn't considered a COVID-19 hot spot, special funding for high-impact areas didn't touch South Carolina, said Christian Soura, vice president of policy and finance for the S.C. Hospital Association.

"The payments have been helpful," he said. "They certainly don’t cover the full range of costs so far."

The Medical University of South Carolina, for instance, got a $27 million payment from the fund. The hospital system lost $25.1 million because of the pandemic in March alone, and the financial shock waves are expected to continue. Hospitals across South Carolina expect to lose more than $1 billion by the end of 2020.

"We've appreciated those dollars and it's helped us through this time," MUSC Health CEO Dr. Pat Cawley said. Access to more government funds will be crucial to expanding and keeping up MUSC's testing capabilities, he added, seen as key to managing the pandemic.

DHHS calculated how much it would send to providers based on the amount billed to the federal Medicare program in 2019.

Karyn Schwartz, a senior fellow with the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the government was under pressure to send funds quickly after passage of the CARES Act, and the simple formula allowed it to do so.

Schwartz also said federal legislators were vague about the funding's purpose, leading to varying and broad interpretations. About $100 billion of the original $175 billion remains to be distributed, she said.

Among the top recipients in the state was South Carolina Oncology Associates, with a $4.1 million grant, an amount that is more than what eight hospitals received combined. The Columbia-based practice did not respond to requests for comment.

Just like every other recipient, so long as the practice signs a statement agreeing to the government's terms, it can keep the money.

Not enough?

Some recipients, like Charleston startup Vikor Scientific, are engaged in work specific to the pandemic.

The company got $1.4 million. It describes itself as "rapidly growing" and recently opened a new office in WestEdge, prime real estate along Lockwood Drive in Charleston.

Shea Harrelson, co-founder of Vikor, said the funding the startup received was unsolicited. The firm has hired dozens to support its COVID-19 testing, and had to purchase millions in technology and other supplies, Harrelson said. It now runs between 3,500 and 4,000 tests every day.

The cost of each of those tests is reimbursed by either private insurance or government-sponsored programs.

The grant is designed to cover six weeks of payroll, Scotty Branch, Vikor's other co-founder, said.

"We have been too busy trying to save lives and have not calculated any gain or loss," Harrelson said in an email. "Right now, we are just trying to cover costs month to month to continue this amount of testing to serve the U.S."

Vikor's amount is more than what almost every government-funded health center has received. These federally qualified health centers serve parts of the state that lack access to health care. But grant amounts for some of the 11 centers are below $200,000.

Vicki Young, chief operating officer with the S.C. Primary Health Care Association, which represents the state's health centers, said the funding that has come in has gone a long way. But it's also evident the amounts sent so far won't be sufficient. The funding needed by each center will depend on how long the effects of the pandemic last, Young said.

"We are not sure what's going to happen, or what the additional needs may be," she said.

The health centers tend to help people with multiple diseases manage their health. Those people with pre-existing conditions are also at a higher risk for a severe case of COVID-19.

For the number of health centers that rely more on the low-income Medicaid program than Medicare, Young said, first-round CARES Act funding was lower than some other providers.

Lifeguard Ambulance Service, a private EMS company, meanwhile, took in $960,196, more than nine of the health centers that got a slice of the federal funding.

The ambulance company, which did not respond to messages seeking comment, is owned by KKR, a private equity firm that manages $218.4 billion in business assets.