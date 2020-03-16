Some St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Charleston continue, despite coronavirus

Over the weekend, as coronavirus concerns in South Carolina reached new heights and Gov. Henry McMaster recommended the cancellation or postponement of gatherings exceeding 100 people, St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Charleston raged on with large crowds.

Dunleavy's Pub on Sullivan's Island continued with the Irish establishment's annual block party, featuring festive food, beer wagons, live music and a kids' game section. Dig in the Park in North Charleston decided to invite the folks who were disappointed with the cancellation of Park Circle's annual St. Patrick's Day block party to drink green beer on their patio instead.

Triangle Char & Bar in West Ashley proceeded with a parking lot party, Irish car bomb tent, DJ and all. Red's Ice House and Tavern & Table decks were full of waterfront partiers at Shem Creek's annual "Shamrock the Dock" party. Fatty's Beer Works downtown left the taps open for a joint St. Paddy's and anniversary celebration.

For those operations and many more, it was business as usual.

Melissa Magwood, assistant manager of Triangle Char & Bar, said that overall, coronavirus concerns didn't really affect the St. Patrick's Day festivities. She said numbers were about typical, and the only differences were extra sanitizing stations and gloves.

"Our clientele maybe is the type who isn't concerned about it — a younger crowd," Magwood offered.

Red's Ice House on Shem Creek was packed all day, with sales only slightly down from last year, according to manager Glenda Cofer.

"We knew Savannah was shut down and Park Circle was shut down, so we weren’t sure if we’d be slower with people concerned about the coronavirus or busier with people coming to us instead," Cofer said.

It evened out in the long run. Monday was already a different story, she said, with a slow start.

Red's, like many other restaurants and bars, has added additional sanitizer stations and amped up employee hand-washing, menu wipe downs and table, chair and bar stool cleanings. Condiments have also been removed from tables.

"It's better safe than sorry," she said, though Red's remained open until further notice.

A live band was still expected to play for St. Patrick's Day as of Monday afternoon, but Cofer said that could still change. Later in the day, the City of Mount Pleasant banned gatherings of more than 50 people, which would apply to restaurants, as well as events.

Unlike some of its bustling peers, popular downtown Irish pub Tommy Condon's was hurting for business on what is typically its busiest weekend of the year.

General manager Jeff Quarles said the 30-and-over crowd was almost nonexistent this year, with the Hibernian Society celebrations and family-friendly parade called off. The pub had planned to keep the party going from Saturday through Tuesday with music all day every day, but at just 40 percent of typical sales on Saturday, Quarles decided to pare back staff.

"We weren't even close to what we did last year," he said.

To prepare for the party, a cleaning crew came in for a deep-clean, sanitizer stations were added and signs were posted saying if you feel sick to go home.

Leading into the Tuesday holiday, a few day-of St. Patrick's Day parties were still set, including the one at Tommy Condon's. Quarles was still hopeful they might make up some of their sales.

Other events were canceled, like the Kiss Me I'm Irish Bar Crawl, scheduled to bring hundreds of revelers to seven downtown bars.