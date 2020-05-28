Some SC schools using 'do no harm' grading during pandemic, sparking teacher frustrations

All of the tests, homework and lessons South Carolina teachers have assigned since schools let out in mid-March will not penalize some students' final grades this year — whether they actually did the work or not.

In what is being called a "do no harm" reaction, some schools have instructed teachers to ignore, nullify or otherwise modify students' scores if it causes their final grade to dip below what it was when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These guidelines, also called “no fault” grading practices, have sparked confusion and anger from some who say they aren’t fair to students who continued to hit the books or the teachers who evaluate them.

But advocates for grading changes say they’re a necessary step to ensure students who lack access to Wi-Fi or faced other significant learning barriers during the pandemic won’t be punished academically for things beyond their control.

The issue, teachers say, is that some students are taking advantage of the system.

“Kids have literally turned in nothing and are going to get to pass,” said Sherry East, president of the S.C. Education Association. “And so a lot of people have a problem with it.”

It’s unknown exactly how many school districts have asked teachers to do this, since the S.C. Department of Education doesn’t keep track. But based on the feedback she’s gotten from teachers, East said these types of guidelines are common in districts across the state.

In Rock Hill, where East teaches, the practice is known as “grace over grades.”

Teaches should have the ability to make special exceptions and grant flexibility for students who really need it due to extenuating circumstances on a case-by-case basis, she said. But since teachers no longer see their students in class every day, that’s easier said than done.

“How do you know it was a kid who didn't have internet versus a kid who just refused to do the work? That’s the Catch 22,” East said.

She added, “So in order to not penalize the exceptions out there we've just given everybody a pass on it.”

Several districts in the Lowcountry have implemented similar guidance.

"We felt like it was in the best interest of all students, ones who had access, one who didn't, ones that we needed to to pull across the finish line ... that this was a time to be about positivity and providing that help and support to our students and not about punishing them during this time," said Dorchester School District 2 Assistant Superintendent Julie Kornahrens.

Some districts have outlined these rules publicly for students and parents. Others haven’t.

In Lexington/Richland School District 5, parents were informed at the end of April that a student’s final grade will be based on scores that “maintain or improve each student’s current grade or achievement.”

In Berkeley County, students’ third-quarter grade, issued around the same time when schools were closed, “will be the baseline” for their final grade, according to a frequently asked questions page posted on the school district’s website.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Teachers will give special consideration to those students “who fail to respond or comply to any of the opportunities the school has provided. This will be handled on a case-by-case basis,” it read.

All school districts have the independent authority to determine their own specific grading policies and practices, said Ryan Brown, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Education. As a result of the pandemic and school closures, the state agency did recommend school districts only issue one final grade for the second half of the school year.

The “do no harm” rules some districts have implemented during the pandemic is not a state mandate, he said.

“If a district chooses to do that, maybe they have some good reasoning for it,” he said. “But the intention was not to say, ‘Okay, for students that are doing very well, you don't worry about doing any more work because your grade isn't gonna be affected.’”

Summerville High School history teacher Charly Adkinson said she and many of her colleagues felt frustrated by the new rules.

“So let's say that a kid did turn in the work but they did a terrible job. If you give them a 50 percent for the work that they did, if it drops their grade you can't give them a 50,” she said.

As a result, teachers are forced to make a difficult choice: inflate a student’s grade to higher than what it deserves or not input the assignment in the gradebook at all.

“So then essentially the teacher just graded that for nothing, and the student literally did it for no outcome,” Adkinson said.

In Charleston County School District, students' overall second-semester grade will not go down, said spokesman Andy Pruitt. Some exceptions were made for dual-credit courses.

"We were aiming to strike the right balance of providing all students with meaningful instruction to continue their learning during the closure, while also recognizing that many of our families were balancing difficult situations, such as losing jobs, relatives and loved ones who were sick, and trying to supervise their student's education while focusing on their own commitments for work," Pruitt said.

Making things harder for teachers, East said, is that some students have waited until the last minute to turn in all of their assignments before final grades were due.

Some districts have told teachers to mark incomplete work as “missing” or some other placeholder until the students submit it. Docking a student’s grade for turning in late work isn’t allowed, East said, and neither is giving a student a 0 on an assignment.

In the past, teachers had the freedom to grant exemptions to students who needed them on an individual basis. That’s not the case anymore, she said, and those rules have been in place long before the pandemic.

“Now it's like every kid, no matter what kind of home life they have, gets that 60 to pass, even if they sit in class and sleep. They can sleep for a whole nine weeks, and they're still not going to get the zeros,” she said.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman has repeatedly emphasized that schools and teachers should have a heightened degree of empathy when it comes to teaching and grading during the pandemic. She also sought and received waivers for federally mandated standardized testing that usually occurs at the end of the academic year.