Some SC residents face challenges in getting prescription meds amid coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic making South Carolina residents more conscious of their prescriptions, some have noted problems with maintaining a stock of their needed medications.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently reported shortages in certain medications. One of those medications, hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets, has been on the shortage list since the end of March.

This was after President Donald Trump said the medication, typically used in the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, could be effective in treating COVID-19.

As a result, some pharmacies have had trouble in meeting demands. Dot Scott, the Charleston NAACP president, has had a least two people with lupus in the Ridgeville area reach out to her about their struggles in getting their hydroxychloroquine prescriptions.

She said one women could only get half of her prescription needs met, the other has had a refill delayed. As someone who lives with Lupus and advocates for awareness, she knows that is the medication that those women are pretty much dependent on.

“It's not a good idea that they don’t have their medicine," she said. “There is no system in your body that lupus doesn’t affect."

Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system attacks its own tissues. According to the National institutes of Health, hydroxychloroquine has been shown in studies to modify the body's immune system and help lupus patients. The NIH also reported that there are clinical trials currently underway to determine the medications effectiveness against the coronavirus.

A spokesman for CVS Pharmacies said they are seeing an increased demand for medications like hydroxychloroquine and other prescribed coronavirus treatments. So their pharmacies are seeing some temporary out of stocks.

"As it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not uncommon for pharmacies to have temporary out of stocks of individual products and our pharmacies have standard processes in place to resolve those situations," said Mike DeAngelis, CVS Health's senior director of corporate communications in a statement.

Some of those standards includes limiting the dispensing of COVID-19 treatments to a 10-day supply with no refills.

A Walgreens Pharmacy spokesman said in a statement that they are closely monitoring that situation and patients with questions about medications can reach out to them through their website.

But prescribed coronavirus treatments haven't been the only thing residents have had concerns with.

Tish Lynne, a retired Charleston resident, said she takes a prescribed blood pressure medication and a diuretic. She was told by her pharmacist that there would be a delay in refilling her prescription.

Though she has never been someone to wait until the last minute to get her prescription refilled, being told there were out of stock gave her a lot of anxiety.

She has had issues with switching medications before because her body is very sensitive. So the thought of having to switch to a new treatment and find one that was affordable gave her a lot of stress.

Thankfully for her it was mix up. Her pharmacist assumed she was looking for a special single combination medication that included a diuretic and a blood pressure treatment. She actually takes two separate pills and they had both in stock.

Though she was able to get what she needed, it did make her panic about the future and question what the pandemic could bring on.

"It just opened that kind of pandora's box," she said.

While residents may be seeing delays in prescriptions with some of the national retail pharmacies, many of he locally owned pharmacies have been able to adjust.

Plantation Pharmacy in West Ashley and James Island were able to stock up on certain medications before the pandemic. So they haven't had issues with delays.

"We will definitely hold on," said Deb DaPore, the pharmacy owner.

William Wier, the pharmacy manager for Dottie's Pharmacy, said his theory is that since independent and locally owned pharmacies can network with multiple suppliers, they have a better chance of getting some in demand medications.

They've recently had customers of national retail pharmacies switch over to them since they were one of the places that could fill their prescription. They are also able to compound or make certain medications in house.

He said people often don't consider trying an independent pharmacy.

“We have a lot more flexibility," he said. "We have a lot of back-up plans."

Jennifer Ogburn, a pharmacist with Delta Pharmacy and Medical Supply on Daniel Island, said the only thing that's been a little challenging for them is getting generic inhalers. They've been able to keep a steady stock, but there have been a lot of limits placed on how many they can get.

But in general, residents like Lynne hope that more people take time to talk more with each other and share concerns about medications. That way people are more educated on issues.

“It’s always valuable to anticipate and to have the information," she said.