Some SC residents face challenges in getting medications amid coronavirus pandemic

South Carolina residents are worried about running low on some of their most needed medications, but with the coronavirus spreading, national pharmacies are having trouble meeting the demand.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently reported shortages in certain prescriptions. One of them, hydroxychloroquine sulfate, has been depleted since the end of March.

It happened after President Donald Trump said the medication, typically used in the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, could be effective in treating COVID-19. As a result, some pharmacies have had trouble refilling prescriptions for it.

Dot Scott, the Charleston NAACP president, has had a least two people with lupus in the Ridgeville area reach out to her about their struggles in getting their hydroxychloroquine prescriptions.

She said one women could only get half of her prescription needs met, and the other has had a refill delayed. As someone who lives with Lupus and advocates for awareness, she knows they depend on the medication.

“It's not a good idea that they don’t have their medicine," she said. “There is no system in your body that lupus doesn’t affect."

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues. According to the National institutes of Health, hydroxychloroquine has been shown in studies to modify the body's immune system and help lupus patients. The NIH also reported that there are clinical trials underway to determine the medication's effectiveness against the coronavirus.

A spokesman for CVS Pharmacy said demand has increased for medications such as hydroxychloroquine and other prescribed coronavirus treatments. Some are temporarily out of stock.

"As it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not uncommon for pharmacies to have temporary out of stocks of individual products, and our pharmacies have standard processes in place to resolve those situations," said Mike DeAngelis, CVS Health's senior spokesman.

Some of those standards includes limiting the dispensing of COVID-19 treatments to a 10-day supply with no refills.

A Walgreens Pharmacy spokesman said in a statement that the company is closely monitoring that situation and patients with questions about medications can reach out to the company's website.

But prescribed coronavirus treatments haven't been the only thing residents have had concerns with.

Tish Lynne, a retired Charleston resident, said she takes a prescribed blood-pressure medication and a diuretic. She was told by her pharmacist that there would be a delay in refilling her prescription.

Though she has never been someone to wait until the last minute to get her prescriptions refilled, being told they were out of stock gave her a lot of anxiety.

She has had issues with switching medications before because her body is very sensitive. So the thought of having to switch to a new treatment and find one that was affordable was stressful.

Thankfully for her, it was a mix-up. Her pharmacist assumed she was looking for a special single combination medication that included a diuretic and a blood-pressure treatment. She actually takes two separate pills and they had both in stock.

Though she was able to get what she needed, it did make her panic about the future and question what the pandemic could bring on.

"It just opened that kind of Pandora's box," she said.

While residents may be seeing delays in prescriptions with some of the national retail pharmacies, many locally owned pharmacies have been able to adjust.

Plantation Pharmacy locations in West Ashley and James Island were able to stock up on certain medications before the pandemic. So they haven't had issues with delays.

"We will definitely hold on," said Deb DaPore, the pharmacy owner.

William Wier, pharmacy manager for Dottie's Pharmacy, said his theory is that since independent and locally owned pharmacies can network with multiple suppliers, they have a better chance of getting some in-demand medications.

They've recently had customers of national retail pharmacies switch to them since they were one of the places that could fill prescription. They are also able to compound or make certain medications in house.

He said people often don't consider trying an independent pharmacy.

“We have a lot more flexibility," he said. "We have a lot of backup plans."

Jennifer Ogburn, a pharmacist with Delta Pharmacy and Medical Supply on Daniel Island, said the only thing that's been a little challenging for them is getting generic inhalers. They've been able to keep a steady stock, but there have been a lot of limits placed on how many they can get.

But in general, residents like Lynne hope that more people take time to talk more with each other and share concerns about medications. That way, people are more educated on issues.

“It’s always valuable to anticipate and to have the information," she said.