Some SC hospitals still doing non-essential procedures despite governor's coronavirus pleas

Twice this week, Gov. Henry McMaster asked hospitals in South Carolina to stop non-urgent care in order to preserve protective gear and protect patients from infection. Some say they have, while others have not.

Hospitals report they are beginning to reschedule appointments deemed non-urgent. But many have stopped short of broad promises made by some of the country's most esteemed health systems, including Kaiser Permanente, New York Presbyterian, Massachusetts General Hospital and the Mayo Clinic.

On Tuesday, the governor gave hospitals 72 hours to halt elective procedures. It was a request, not a mandate. On Thursday, McMaster's words grew stronger.

"We expect everyone to comply," he said.

And on Friday, a spokesman for McMaster said if hospitals do not comply with his requests, "he reserves the right to order that by executive order."

Doctors and patients getting care at all hospitals in the area have voluntarily canceled their own appointments. But without policies in place, others are ongoing.

Multiple staff members at hospitals across the region contacted The Post and Courier to report concerns about ongoing elective procedures. All requested their names not be published for fear of losing their jobs.

Defining what is non-urgent in medicine is tricky. Staff have to weigh how important each procedure is, and whether putting it off could create a more emergent situation in the coming weeks or months.

Asked during a press conference Friday, Cole said “elective” was the wrong word to use. A surgical oncologist himself, Cole posited "Is cancer surgery elective?"

He said MUSC is "in the process of triaging cases." In other words, staff are identifying what procedures need to happen immediately, and which can wait. The ones that can wait are being postponed.

A spokeswoman for the hospital system said there is no blanket policy in place halting non-urgent care.

Roper St. Francis told its roughly 1,000 staff and affiliated physicians the system was "suspending all elective, non-urgent" surgical cases by Friday at 5 p.m.

"We recognize that the majority of our surgeries, while labeled elective, are necessary," Drs. Megan Baker and Chris McLain, two top physician leaders at Roper St. Francis, wrote in a letter to their network. "We are doing our best to balance healing our patients with protecting them from potential exposure and harm."

The physicians cited conserving protective gear as another reason for the move, as well as the urgings of McMaster, the American College of Surgeons and the U.S. Surgeon General. Roper St. Francis reported its fifth COVID-19 patient Friday afternoon.

Other hospitals' policies were less clear. Trident Health, which operates both the Trident and Summerville Medical Centers, said in a statement it is following guidelines from the federal government "that recommends that certain elective procedures be postponed."

East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant said "we are in the process of rescheduling all non-urgent procedures."

"Emergent and urgent procedures and diagnostics will proceed if a delay would most likely harm the patient’s health outcome," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

A nurse at East Cooper said many elective procedures continued at the hospital Friday.

Along with coronavirus' spread, hospitals have typically razor-thin profit margins to worry about.

Moody's Investor Service downgraded its outlook on all nonprofit hospitals from stable to negative Thursday. Elective procedures are profitable, according to Moody's. Canceling those appointments will mean much less revenue. Meanwhile, hospitals have to spend more on staffing and supplies to respond to the coronavirus.

"There is a high degree of uncertainty and the risk that the outbreak will be prolonged and the economic fallout will be more severe is elevated," Moody's stated.

Hospitals across the state, meanwhile, began tightening visitor restrictions Friday, allowing almost no family and friends of patients onto their campuses.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.