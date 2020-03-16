Some SC cruise passengers say coronavirus screening has been limited, despite official word

State health officials say they worked with a Centers for Disease Control task force and Carnival Cruise Line staff to make sure no passengers leaving the Carnival Sunshine on Monday showed symptoms of the coronavirus, but the extent of that screening is unclear and some passengers say it was practically non-existent.
Deborah Boils, who returned from a four-day Bahamas cruise aboard the Sunshine on Monday, said she and two friends heard they might have to have their temperatures checked before disembarking, but that didn't happen after the ship docked at Union Pier in downtown Charleston. The only health check they received, she said, was staff asking if they felt sick.
That mirrors the experience of Trenton Bridge, a pharmacy student at the University of South Carolina who returned from a cruise aboard the Sunshine on Thursday.
"The disembarkation health screening consisted of: Are you sick? That is absolutely it. Are you sick?" Bridge told The Post and Courier via email. "It is my opinion that regardless of how you are feeling, with a pandemic at hand and an all-too-recent quarantined ship, anyone would respond that they felt fine."
Bridge said he was off the ship and through customs within 15 minutes.
Charleston officials asked the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday "to establish and enforce appropriate medical protocols for those disembarking from the ship" on Monday, said Shannon Scaff, the city's director of emergency management.
Monday's return marks the end of cruise ship operations from Charleston for a 30-day period as cruise lines including Carnival suspend voyages to combat the coronavirus.
"It's our understanding that DHEC then worked directly with the cruise ship's medical staff to fulfill that request," Scaff said,
DHEC said it worked with the CDC's Cruise Ship Task Force and Carnival's senior ship physician to make sure no passengers showed symptoms of the cornavirus, known as COVID-19.
"All 2,441 passengers have been regularly monitored throughout the duration of the trip, which was to Naussau, Bahamas," the health agency said. "As of this morning, March 16, no passengers have been reported as having symptoms consistent with COVID-19."
A DHEC spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for more information about the monitoring process.
"Information about COVID-19 has been distributed in English and Spanish to the passengers and crew, and anyone who may develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is advised to immediately contact their health care provider," DHEC said in a statement.
That response wasn't good enough for Bridge, who said it "could absolutely impact the health of our nation — especially those that are immuno-compromised and/or elderly, potentially leading to fatalities that could have been prevented. He said he has self-quarantined at home since the cruise "to protect the populations at risk in our country."
Neither the city nor the authority are responsible for monitoring cruise ships that visit Charleston. That job falls to the Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
The CDC requires cruise vessels destined for U.S. ports to report instances of death or illness on the ship.
If a ship were to report that a passenger or passengers have shown signs of the novel strain of the coronavirus, the U.S. Coast Guard would have the authority to deny the ship entry, Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said.
Charleston hosted 262,776 cruise ship passengers in 2019.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Post and Courier reporters Andrew Brown and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.