Some SC colleges OK test-optional admission policies after SAT, ACT called off

A handful of colleges and universities across South Carolina have decided to give some relief to hopeful applicants by waiving standardized test scores usually required for admission.

In a time full of uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic, many high school seniors find themselves facing new and unprecedented challenges. Last month, as schools across the country closed their doors amid concerns surrounding COVID-19, students learned that the April and May administrations of the SAT and ACT exams would be called off.

This news posed a big challenge for aspiring college-goers who had not yet taken the exams or were trying to improve their score with hopes that it would land them a better shot at getting into their top school.

Vying for a spot

At Winthrop University, approximately 265 students have submitted standardized test scores but were actively hoping to take the test again for improved results, said Eduardo Prieto, the college's vice president for access and enrollment management. More than 400 applicants were still waiting to submit scores.

The school announced Monday that its board of trustees voted to temporarily suspend the requirement that applicants for summer session and the 2020-21 academic year provide standardized test results.

"We tried to come up with what we feel is a good proactive type of solution to these unforeseen circumstances," Prieto said.

Instead of submitting a test score, students can instead include a short personal essay describing what they've learned about themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic and how it might help them succeed at college.

Earlier this week, Coastal Carolina University took things a step further, announcing that it was the first public university in South Carolina to institute a permanent test-optional admissions policy.

Per the new policy, high school students with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher can choose to apply without submitting standardized test scores.

This decision was about one year in the making, said Amanda Craddock, the college's associate provost for enrollment management. Before making the policy change, Coastal Carolina researched the connection between its students' standardized test scores and their success in college.

They found that standardized tests are a good indicator for what their GPA might look like their first year of college, Craddock said, but beyond that, with regards to student retainment or graduation rates, "they really didn't have a lot of value."

These results reflected similar trends across the country, she said.

Coastal Carolina now joins the ranks of 1,000 or so other colleges and universities throughout the U.S. that have dropped standardized testing requirements entirely from their admissions practices, according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, a group that advocates for less standardized testing mandates.

While the policy will be formally applied to students applying for fall 2021 admission, the university is also positioned to waive standardized test requirements for incoming freshmen this fall.

"I think the graduating class of 2020 that are seniors in high school right now, they're in a tough time, and they've kind of had everything sort of turned upside down for them," Craddock said.

The college has already admitted a handful of students next year without requiring a test score, she said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

National research has also shown standardized test scores can sometimes be an admissions barrier for certain groups of underrepresented students, Craddock said.

She anticipates that the college will see more students applying to Coastal as a result of the policy change.

As of March 30, at least 17 colleges had temporarily dropped standardized test score requirements as a result of COVID-19, according to an Inside Higher Ed report.

At least two private universities in South Carolina, Newberry College and Limestone College, have both announced they'll temporarily waive standardized testing requirements for the fall.

Two of the state's largest public colleges, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, have not yet made the decision to implement testing optional admissions policies.

"We understand that some students may need additional time to explore their college options during the current circumstances," said USC spokesman Jeff Stensland. The college has extended its enrollment deposit deadline "to allow admitted students more time to make their final college choice."

Joe Galbraith, a spokesman for Clemson, said the university "will certainly end up with a policy that does not disadvantage, nor treat unequally, applicants who may not be able to take a standardized test as a result of COVID-19."

A spokesman for the College of Charleston said the school does not plan on making this adjustment "as the application cycle is almost complete."

Scholarship concerns

Many of the state-sponsored merit-based higher education scholarships require students to meet certain SAT or ACT score thresholds in order to qualify.

Earlier this week, the S.C. Commission on Higher Education issued guidance for high school seniors navigating these scholarships. For the most part, the eligibility for these scholarships will remain the same.

For example, the Palmetto Fellows scholarship, a competitive award that encourages academically gifted South Carolina students to attend an in-state college, will still require students to either earn above a 1200 on the SAT or a 27 on the ACT for one set of criteria or score above a 1400 on the SAT or a 32 on the ACT.

Students had nine opportunities to either take the SAT or ACT during the 2019-20 school year, according to the guidance.

"Everybody had that same opportunity. ... So it makes the disadvantages very equitable, we'll say it that way, across the board," said Karen Woodfaulk, the agency's director of student services.

If students were still hoping to improve their score, they should still have the opportunity to take the June administration of the exams, she said.

Since the scholarship eligibility guidelines are based off of state regulations, any changes to them would need approval from the Legislature, Woodfaulk said. She encouraged students worried about paying for college to reach out to their school's financial aid office for help.

"There might be some new options available to families that may not have been available a few months ago," she said.