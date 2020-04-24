Some of SC's most troubled nursing homes faced an outbreak. Infection and death followed.

The nurse on the phone at Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan assured David O’Driscoll that his sister was OK.

The nursing home staff was moving her into an isolation unit only as a precaution, they said. Visitors had been banned for weeks, so O’Driscoll knew little about his sister’s condition.

He had longstanding concerns about her care at the home, one of the poorest rated in the state. But it was the only long-term facility his family could afford. And now, he had no choice but to trust them.

“I said tell her we love her, and I’ll be there when they let me in,” he told The Post and Courier.

A week later, Vikki O’Driscoll was dead. The former bus driver’s silent killer was revealed, for the first time to her family, in the typed contents of the death certificate: COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It was issued a day after what would have been her 63rd birthday.

She ranks among the casualties of the contagion that has laid siege upon the elderly and disabled who rely on round-the-clock care in South Carolina’s 196 nursing homes.

The extent of these outbreaks had been kept from public view, until state health officials in recent days began releasing tallies of cases. The numbers reveal scores of infections at dozens of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, taking a toll on virtually every corner of the state.

More critically, a Post and Courier review of state and federal records shows that the state's hardest-hit nursing homes have some of its poorest records of care. In some corners of the state, they have become ground zero for the virus's spread.

In Northeast Columbia, Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center is host to the state’s biggest cluster. That’s after inspectors in recent years, among other issues, found that staff there had failed to wear protective gear when treating patients with infectious diseases.

In nearby Chapin, at least 30 people have caught the virus at the 176-bed Heritage at Lowman nursing home. At the below-average-rated facility, inspectors previously charged that staff had failed to properly investigate possible incidents of abuse, and flagged other minor infection control practices.

But few homes have a recent record as checkered as Heartland in Hanahan, a home that carries the lowest possible federal rating after a laundry list of violations. Among them: a six-figure fine after federal inspectors flagged safety violations and short staffing.

Now, according to state data, the 62 cases at the 135-bed facility accounts for more than a third of the known outbreak in all of Berkeley County.

A representative for the facility said staff are committed to providing quality care to residents, and in recent days have redoubled their efforts to test for the virus.

But interviews with current and former residents, along with an account from a Hanahan nurse who said he contracted the virus on the job, paint a different picture.

The nurse said the facility didn’t provide all of its staff with special protective gear. The nurse, who requested to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job, said he re-used the same thin paper mask for weeks, before he tested positive and ended up in a hospital intensive care unit for 10 days. He’s home recovering.

The facility couldn’t keep the virus from ravaging the body of a 94-year-old mother of seven, who became infected even though she is paralyzed and cannot move from her bed, her son said. After a hospital stint, she was placed in hospice care Friday. Doctors gave her a life expectancy of four months.

Staff also didn’t begin testing for the virus until early April, right around the time Vikki O’Driscoll became infected, according to a spokeswoman for the facility. As far as her family can tell, no one at the facility knew she had the virus until it had already killed her.

'It's just predictable'

Nursing homes across the country have been especially susceptible to COVID-19, which preys on the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions. An analysis from The Wall Street Journal estimated more than 10,000 have died across the nation at these facilities alone.

A poorly managed coronavirus outbreak at a home in Washington state led to 37 deaths and a $600,000 fine from health regulators.

Some lawyers who handle litigation against nursing homes see little evidence to suggest South Carolina will avoid such crises, especially at facilities with a track record of short staffing or poor care.

“You’re seeing it in the worst homes, the ones that are constantly cited,” said Caleb Conner, an Aiken attorney. “Unfortunately, it’s just predictable.”

Among the 56 long-term facilities with outbreaks confirmed by state health officials, 10 had more than 10 cases.

That includes the the not-for-profit Heritage at Lowman nursing home in Chapin, which carries the below average rating from federal authorities.

A spokeswoman defended the facility, stressing that staff has been proactive in testing residents who were not exhibiting symptoms and quarantining those who have tested positive.

At the top of the list of nursing home cases was Midlands Health in Columbia.

Last year, inspectors wrote that they watched staff members walk into the room of a resident who was being isolated due to disease without putting on protective equipment like masks and gowns.

Others didn’t put it on properly, making it less effective. Some walked out without washing their hands, inspection records show.

When a nurse took out the trash and soiled sheets from another sick patient’s room, they didn’t wash their hands; inspectors watched them run their hands over the nurse’s station soon after, records stated.

In a statement, administrator Jim Scott said the facility has stepped up its efforts to limit infections of the coronavirus, like checking staff for symptoms and deep cleaning the facility. Staff are following federal guidelines for using protective equipment, Scott said.

The 88-bed facility has 73 known COVID-19 cases. It’s unclear how many of the infected are residents or staff.

In the past three years, fines from federal authorities against Midlands Health total more than $119,000.

Authorities levied an even larger fine — roughly $240,000, one of the largest in the state in recent years — against the Hanahan nursing home in 2018.

That was after inspectors charged that some attendants had been rough with residents, and that the facility was regularly short staffed.

The facility’s operator has paid out more than $1.8 million to settle lawsuits brought by residents of its Hanahan facility and their families since 2010, court records show. That sum only includes about half of the 14 malpractice and wrongful death cases the company has settled. In six cases, it isn't clear what Heartland paid.

Julie Beckert, a spokeswoman for the facility’s Ohio-based owner, said she couldn’t discuss litigation, but said taking care of residents is the company’s primary concern.

“We take pride in our long-standing history of delivering quality care to the residents of this community and are saddened when families or patients are unhappy with the care provided,” she said.

Lorenza Bell, 71, said some staff provided decent care to his elderly mother. But, more often, he was pleading that they pay more attention.

Paralyzed on the right side of her body and bedridden after multiple strokes, she required near-constant care. But during daily visits, Bell said, he often found her clothes soiled and that she had gone without a bath.

No one can say exactly how she contracted the virus the first week of April. After her conditions worsened, she was admitted to the hospital on April 20. There, doctors told the family she had a stroke and a heart attack the week before, Bell said.

The Hanahan home didn’t offer that information to the family, and it’s unclear if they even knew. Beckert, the spokeswoman, said she couldn’t comment on specific patients.

Bell said his mother, a former beautician who raised seven children in Texas before the family moved to Summerville, was transferred Friday out of the hospital into hospice care.

The facility that doctors chose — Heartland at Hanahan. "There's nowhere else for her to go," Bell said.

Bell said the family had long been concerned about the care their mother had been getting at Heartland.

“It was always a problem,” he said. “This has just made it worse.”

Contradictory numbers

Several key factors of the nursing home outbreaks remain unclear.

Health officials have stressed the difficulty of tracking the virus. In at least two instances, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported case tallies that were far lower than what the homes themselves reported.

For instance, at the Chapin nursing home, DHEC on Tuesday pegged the number of cases at three. The next day, the home said publicly it had 30 cases, including 28 residents and two employees.

DHEC also said Tuesday that Lexington Medical Center’s Extended Care facility had six cases. Friday morning, the home told The Post and Courier it had 25, including 15 residents and 10 employees. Friday afternoon, DHEC reported the home had just eight cases.

DHEC officials said they could only report cases they themselves had confirmed, before updating their numbers Friday.

Health officials also have not offered a detailed breakdown of the nursing homes where residents have died. A DHEC spokeswoman said their office was compiling that information and expected to release it in the coming days.

DHEC said Friday that the total number of deaths at nursing homes and other long term healthcare facilities was 28.

More concerning to others is the fact that families have been unable to visit their loved ones in nursing homes since mid-March. In many cases, a pressing family member is the best way to ensure that a resident gets proper care, lawyers said.

That hasn’t happened for weeks, creating what Columbia attorney Robert Rikard described as a vacuum of accountability.

“When this stuff opens back up, we’re going to hear some real horror stories,” he said.

Delays in testing for the virus present other hurdles. In Vikki O’Driscoll’s case at Hanahan, staff performed a test, but told her family that it might take as long as a week to get the results, David O’Driscoll said.

By then, it was too late.

In his interview with The Post and Courier, the Hanahan nurse said he contracted the virus after he tended to two patients who he didn’t know had tested positive. One was an elderly man who died, the nurse said.

The other was Vikki O’Driscoll.