Some GOP convention activities may stay in Charlotte; SC leader calls Democrats COVID 'chicken'

Some Republican National Convention activities may still take place in Charlotte in August, party leaders said Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump said he wanted the event moved elsewhere because North Carolina leaders won't bend on coronavirus restrictions.

Trump also vowed to deliver his nomination acceptance speech in another city.

The move came as a quick response to Trump tweeting late Tuesday he wanted the convention shifted because North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper could not commit to a full capacity convention without coronavirus restrictions.

Trump said Cooper and other officials “refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena" and were not “allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.”

Earlier Wednesday, two of South Carolina's top Republican Party leaders blamed Cooper for the Aug. 24-27 Charlotte gathering falling apart.

S.C. Republican National Committeewoman Cindy Costa said Cooper is over-hyping the pandemic and putting up roadblocks to embarrass Republicans and promote presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"They're doing this because they want to ruin our convention because they are scared to have a convention," she told The Post and Courier.

"They don't want Joe Biden to have a convention because they know Joe Biden will look bad at a convention," Costa said.

She called Democrats "so chicken and so lacking leadership. They are scared of everything."

One reason she saw Cooper's social distancing stipulations as over-stated is that August is one of the hottest times of the year "when the coronavirus does not do well."

The state's GOP committeeman, Glenn McCall of Rock Hill, likewise blamed Cooper and noted the GOP is prepared to bring "a couple of hundred million" dollars into the local economy.

"It's definitely time to move on," he said Wednesday. "I just hate the lack of leadership by Gov. Cooper."

Cooper has said the full capacity convention Trump has requested is “very unlikely” to happen in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooper wants the GOP to continue discussing a scaled-back convention, while Republicans are seeking assurances that more than 10 people will be allowed in a room.

Cooper's present executive order limits indoor gatherings to 10 people, and the governor believes “it’s not time yet to enter into phase 3" of reopening the state.

“Due to the directive from the governor that our convention cannot go on as planned as required by our rules, the celebration of the president’s acceptance of the Republican nomination will be held in another city," the RNC said in a statement Wednesday. "Should the governor allow more than 10 people in a room, we still hope to conduct the official business of the convention in Charlotte.”

Dory MacMillan, a spokeswoman for Cooper, said in a statement the governor "has been clear that the convention could be held with more than 10 people but that plans need to be in place for a scaled down convention with safety precautions. The state has asked for a plan from the RNC but instead has received a public demand for a guarantee of a full indoor convention without social distancing or protective measures.”

The RNC and city of Charlotte signed a contract that went into effect in July 2018. Both sides are working to make sure the other holds up their end of the bargain.

City Attorney Patrick Baker met privately with city council members Wednesday afternoon, and Charlotte vowed in a tweet on Tuesday that it would “be in contact with the attorneys for the RNC to understand their full intentions.”

Republican governors in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee have called on Trump to move the convention to their states, and the RNC is scheduled to visit Nashville on Thursday.

Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, is one of the most populous and liberal parts of the state. While North Carolina is a critical swing state in the presidential election and Trump could have generated lots of enthusiasm among his loyal base of supporters, there is little precedent for a convention site boosting a candidate's performance.

Trump and the RNC had been demanding the convention be allowed to move forward with a full crowd and no face coverings — raising alarms in a state facing an upward trend in virus cases, with about 29,900 cumulative cases and 900 deaths as of Tuesday.

Thousands were predicted to descend on Charlotte this summer, including delegates and media, from all over the country. A traditional GOP convention brings together roughly 2,500 delegates, the same number of alternate delegates and many times more guests, journalists and security personnel.

As many as 19,000 were expected to be at the arena at one time.

South Carolina's contingent was forecast to have special consideration in both hotel housing and seating in the arena because of the party's vocal support for the president.

Costa said finding an alternative site would be up to the national party organizers, but said the whole issue is the fault of the opposition party.

"It's leaderless Democrats who are scared of the sky falling," she said.

The Association Press contributed to this report.