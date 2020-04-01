Some Charleston RiverDogs players will make more money not playing during pandemic

Minor league baseball players won’t have to worry about getting paid while they wait for the season to get underway.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that it will pay all players in the farm system $400 per week through May 31 or until the beginning of the season, whichever comes first. Baseball, like all sports across the nation and the globe, is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The payments cover players for all 160 clubs in the minor league system, including the Charleston RiverDogs, a Class affiliate of the New York Yankees. Players also will continue receive medical benefits from MLB.

“It’s good to see Major League Baseball take a holistic approach to the game,” said Dave Echols, president and general manager of the RiverDogs. “It shows that the league understands how this pandemic is filtering down and impacts players and fans.”

The league-wide initiative is an extension of what was already in place since COVID-19 prompted baseball executives to postpone the start of the season at all levels. At that time, players were promised paychecks through April 8.

The $400 weekly payment is an increase for many of the lower level players who normally receive the minimum pay of $290 per week. That includes prospects in Rookie League, Short Season, and Class A ball, which includes the RiverDogs.

For teams in double-A and triple-A, the weekly check is a drop in pay from the $502 minimum they usually receive.

“We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit,” Major League Baseball said in the announcement.

MLB said it will reassess the situation at the end of May, assuming the season is still on hold at that time.

Riley Park lunches

The RiverDogs announced that beginning Thursday the team will be offering a drive-through lunch menu at Riley Park. The service will be offered to the general public Tuesday through Friday each week.

To order, visit charlestonriverdogs.ehopper.info.

On Mondays, 100 meals will be donated to front-line COVID-19 first responders.

"We believe using our resources and talent to offer an option for drive through meals and help those who are hard at work on this pandemic is a way to still be a positive force in this community," Echols said.