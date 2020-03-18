Some can telecommute during the expanding pandemic, but these Charleston workers can't

Restaurant workers laid off. Grocery store aisles picked bare. Schools closed.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus strain that has sickened 60 people and left one dead in South Carolina is changing the fabric of life across the state. Workplaces are shutting down, and many employers have told employees to do their jobs from home. But, for some Charleston-area residents, staying in isn't an option.

Around the Holy City, police officers, firefighters, health care workers, small business owners and others who can't work from home, or who can't afford to stop working, continue to clock in — day after day, despite the expanding pandemic.

Gary Worth, who owns the Charleston-based business Interior Woodworking, said work stoppages mean no money flows in and he can't pay the skilled laborers he hires on a weekly basis.

"Am I worried, no; concerned, yes," Worth said as he stood outside a job site Monday on Columbus Street in Charleston's East Side neighborhood. "As far as small business goes, it's nobody's fault — but what do you do if nobody can come to work?"

Worth said he understands the need to sacrifice in order to protect public health, but he worries about a full lockdown in the city if the outbreak gets bad enough.

With changes to city and state public health directives coming daily, planning is difficult, he said.

"You're sort of throwing blindfolded at a dartboard," Worth said.

In Charleston's fire stations, firefighters like Capt. Joe Curtis are balancing daily tasks and calls for service with keeping themselves safe and healthy.

"The biggest change is the fact that we've closed our doors to the public," Curtis said, adding that fire stations are usually open for residents to drop in. "The talk around the firehouse is, it's just a big unknown. The biggest concern for everybody is to make sure we don't become part of the issue."

The mood inside the city's firehouses has remained jovial but is marked by a heightened sense of awareness of the need to take extra precautions, he said. Firefighters are following safety guidelines and wearing protective equipment when necessary to avoid getting sick.

Staying healthy is especially important because they can't respond to calls if they're ill.

In a typical year, 62 percent to 65 percent of the Charleston Fire Department's calls are medical in nature, said Mike Julazadeh, the city's chief fire marshal.

When out on calls, firefighters receive additional information from dispatchers so they can be prepared if someone at the scene has symptoms associated with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Julazadeh said.

The fire marshal encouraged anyone worried they may have COVID-19 to use the free, online, telehealth screening services being offered by the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

Using these services will help first responders limit potential exposure to the virus and ensure they stay healthy enough to respond to calls, Julazadeh said, adding that residents shouldn't hesitate to call 911 in emergencies.

Rashun Garris, owner of Top of the Line Barbershop on Columbus Street, said his business is a gathering place for the community, especially in times of trouble or after natural disasters like hurricanes.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The outbreak is like nothing he's seen before.

Garris said he operates on an appointment-only basis, screens customers for health issues before they come in and follows the rules set forth by state officials by cleaning chairs and equipment before cutting each customer's hair.

"We practice these safety precautions regularly," he said. "(Barbers) deal with so much of the head, neck and face area."

Although Garris hasn't yet noticed a drop in appointments, many of his customers work in the food and beverage industry.

Impacts to that industry will create a domino effect that trickles down to businesses like his that cater to such workers, he said.

And that domino effect may have already started.

On Tuesday, two large restaurant groups in Charleston and a trio of carriage-tour companies announced they would lay off a combined 1,600 employees following the mandated end to dine-in service at restaurants and bars in the Palmetto State.

In a city built heavily on the food, beverage and tourism industries, the announcement came as a heavy blow.

Earlier in the week, some sensed such a problem was on the horizon.

Douglas Rinaldo, who works at Carmella's Cafe and Dessert Bar on East Bay Street, said on Monday he was serving far fewer people.

"I can't work from home," Rinaldo said. "If people don't come out, I don't get paid."

In the Charleston City Market on Monday, several vendors who rent out space said they were concerned about a sustained shortage of tourists, who make up a large part of their business.

Nearly every vendor is self-employed, and this time of year usually brings in college students on spring break and tourists who are looking to enjoy Charleston before the weather gets too hot.

Wendy Frederick, who has sold clothes at a City Market stall since 1978, said traffic was down significantly.

Frederick relies on in-person sales as her sole source of income and previously put off creating a website and social media accounts where she could sell her scarves, ponchos and spring dresses.

But the public health emergency is giving her more incentive to build out her business online.

"Look around you, this is supposed to be the high season," Frederick said.