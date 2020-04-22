You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

SNAP benefits increased 40 percent to curb coronavirus hardships

  • Updated
60,000 in S.C. may lose food stamps (copy)

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food stamp benefits to more than 1 million South Carolinians.

As coronavirus threatens health and finances throughout the U.S., federal officials announced Wednesday they will temporarily increase SNAP benefits by 40 percent.

A $2 billion monthly emergency benefit increase for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will bring the average household up to the maximum level of benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The average five-person household will go from a monthly $528 in benefits to $768.

States can raise benefits to meet a household's maximum for up to two months; the USDA is guiding states that want to extend the emergency allotments.

“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger," Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “President Trump is taking care of America’s working-class families who have been hit hard with economic distress due to the coronavirus.”

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News