SNAP benefits increased 40 percent to curb coronavirus hardships

As coronavirus threatens health and finances throughout the U.S., federal officials announced Wednesday they will temporarily increase SNAP benefits by 40 percent.

A $2 billion monthly emergency benefit increase for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will bring the average household up to the maximum level of benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The average five-person household will go from a monthly $528 in benefits to $768.

States can raise benefits to meet a household's maximum for up to two months; the USDA is guiding states that want to extend the emergency allotments.

“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger," Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “President Trump is taking care of America’s working-class families who have been hit hard with economic distress due to the coronavirus.”