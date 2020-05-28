Slow refunds for canceled cruises draw scrutiny from federal maritime officials

The Federal Maritime Commission is opening an investigation into cruise line refund policies amid ongoing complaints from customers whose voyages were canceled due to COVID-19.
The investigation will focus on whether changes in government regulations or industry practices could help speed the refund process so it matches the efficiency of other transportation and hospitality services. Some cruise lines are taking up to 90 days to process refunds, and some passengers say that's too long.
"Celebrity still owes me more than $5,000," a person using the name "Happy Cruiser 6143" said on the cruisecritic.com message board. "If they're aiming to make me angry, it's working!"
Carnival Corp., which bases its Sunshine pleasure ship in Charleston, hasn't put a time frame on when refunds will be made. The company said in a regulatory filing that it had nearly $5 billion worth of customers' deposits prior to the Centers for Disease Control's no-sail order for cruise ships issued on March 14. The cruise line added the "volume and pace of cash refunds could have a material adverse effect on our liquidity and capital resources."
Chris Chiames, Carnival's chief communications officer, said Thursday that the cruise line had more than 1 million passengers affected by coronavirus-related cancellations, "and it really dwarfs anything we've ever experienced during even the worst of hurricane seasons."
Carnival accounts for about 20 percent of all cruises worldwide and has canceled nearly all of its cruises through September, including those from the Port of Charleston.
"As I read about what other cruise lines are saying about refunds, I think we are doing modestly better than many other lines," Chiames said in an interview on Carnival spokesman John Heald's Facebook page. "I realize that if I was someone still waiting for my refund that I may not be totally satisfied with this response. But we have worked very hard to automate where we can so that there is manageable flow, and the result is more and more of our guests getting the refunds with each passing week."
The investigation into cruise line refunds stems from discussions Federal Maritime Commissioner Louis Sola has been having with cruise industry and maritime leaders over the past three weeks. In addition, Sola said the commission will investigate whether the bonds cruise lines must post to operate within the U.S. are sufficient to cover their financial obligations, including refunds for canceled cruises. The agency also will examine how business that provide services to cruise ships are being affected by the industry's shutdown.
While no single federal agency has exclusive authority over cruise lines, the maritime commission is in charge of enforcing the financial responsibility of cruise ships when voyages are canceled.