'Shelter in Place Festival' featuring Charleston's Mark Bryan of Hootie, Edwin McCain

During this unprecedented era, musicians are having to improvise with livestream concerts and festivals, since they can't play bars or clubs.

Charleston is getting in on the action with a four-day livestream festival that will feature a few local artists, along with musicians who play the Lowcountry frequently. It's called the Songwriters in Paradise Shelter in Place Festival (SIP SIP) and it's being dubbed "the first and hopefully the last" of its kind.

The festival starts at 7 p.m. April 2 with Edwin McCain and "The Voice" winner Javier Colon, then spans across the weekend with performances from more than 30 artists. Among other artists playing are The Spin Doctors' Chris Barron and country star Glenn Campbell's daughter, Ashley Campbell.

Friday, Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish goes on at 8:30 p.m. Then, Sunday, locally based songwriter Wyatt Durette, who's written tunes for the Zac Brown Band, wraps up the whole shindig at 5:45 p.m.

The festival is hosted on StageIt.com, an interactive website that allows for tickets to be sold to livestreams across the world. Each festival day has a ticket, and it's a "pay what you can" entry fee. Stage It is the same platform Charleston band Susto is using for their four-part quarantine series.

Proceeds from the Shelter in Place Festival will go toward Americares, Direct Relief, the CDC Foundation and the Songwriters in Paradise artists. The full schedule of music is available on the Songwriters in Paradise Facebook page.