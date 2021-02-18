Sewage tests show SC's falling coronavirus counts, USC researcher says

South Carolina's slowly falling COVID-19 case counts — which have dipped since a holiday-related spike in January — are showing up in sewage, too.

For months, University of South Carolina researcher Sean Norman has been testing samples of untreated sewage at 10 sites around the state for the RNA of coronavirus. The data has helped to catch spikes in disease across the population early.

Now, Norman is seeing declines in prevalence similar to those in testing results, as surging case numbers from in-person gatherings over the holidays wane.

"The abundance of the virus in the wastewater is decreasing, back to levels that (we saw) over the summer," Norman said.

There's one catch to the good news, though. It's rained so much in the past few days that excess water is probably sneaking into sewer pipes, a process known as "infiltration." That rainfall could be diluting the sewage samples.

A few days of clearer skies, Norman said, will bring clearer results.

The study will also expand its reach in the coming days, as Norman starts looking for different variants of the disease in the samples. The assays done in Norman's lab so far haven't distinguished between more infectious strains of the disease from the United Kingdom or South Africa, though both variants have already been found in South Carolina.

One of the sites in the study is Charleston Water System's Plum Island sewage plant. Mike Saia, a spokesman for CWS, said samples of wastewater at the utility's Plum Island facility are taken after a screen filters out large items in the stream, like "flushable" wipes that often block sewers. Samples are shipped to USC twice a week.

In the rest of the Plum Island plant, biological agents like bacteria eat parts of the effluent, and chemical cleaning with bleach sanitizes the waste stream. Bleach has been shown to effectively kill the virus, and Norman said that in his research at a Midlands sewage facility, no virus was detected in the final, treated wastewater.

Furthermore, the World Health Organization has said there's no recorded evidence so far that people can catch coronavirus from treated or raw wastewater.

That means its also extremely unlikely that effluent discharged into Charleston Harbor poses a risk for swimmers or seafood eaters.

"I have read no papers that would indicate that would be a possibility," Norman said.