Several SC churches cancel in-person worship amid coronavirus spread

South Carolina religious communities are split over whether to cancel in-person worship services this weekend amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Several faith leaders decided this week to suspend gatherings, aligning with medical professionals who recommend social distancing as a way to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

"To love one another is to protect one another as best as we can," said the Rev. Spike Coleman, who pastors St. Andrew's Presbyterian in West Ashley. "To us, it’s a way of loving one another and our neighbors by not gathering together.”

Other congregations are keeping the sanctuary doors open, noting that troubling circumstances heighten the need for believers to assemble in sacred spaces to draw spiritual hope and strength. Those churches will modify worship practices to promote safer environments.

“In a time like this, people need to be part of the church community," said the Rev. Kylon Middleton, who said Mount Zion AME in Charleston will celebrate its Family and Friends Day on Sunday. “I feel there’s something soul satisfying in gathering."

Several congregations — St. Andrew's, Circular Congregational, Two Rivers Church, Unitarian Church in Charleston — that have suspended services will have an online presence.

Two Rivers, which canceled all physical assemblies for the "foreseeable future," will stream services on its Facebook account. Other events, such as small group meetings, will be held using video conference mediums.

Circular Congregational will take a similar approach. The church suspended activities for the rest of March, but sermons, readings and musical selections will be pre-recorded and combined into a video that worshippers can view online Sunday mornings.

“We’re just figuring out, creatively, how to do church in this moment," Rutledge said.

In other parts of the country, there's been pressure from government authorities for sanctuaries to shutter their doors.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on churches earlier this week to cancel services, leading some pastors to feel the governor was singling out houses of worship.

No such request had come down in South Carolina as of Friday.

Religious communities keeping their doors open this weekend are taking several health precautions. These include adding hand sanitizers, wiping pews and microphone handles, and adjusting traditional practices to limit physical contact.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, which announced this week that Bishop Robert E. Guglielomone is granting "dispensation" for Masses this weekend to those who are at high risk for adverse health complications or do not feel comfortable attending Mass, asked churches to remove Holy Water from hand-fonts, and hymnals from pews.

The diocese said members should not hold hands during the Lord's Prayer, or drink from the communion cup.

The Rev. Byron Benton, who pastors Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, said the church switched to pre-packaged communion servings during the holy event earlier this month.

The church, where the sanctuary seats 2,000, will continue hosting services this weekend after developing a four-step crisis management plan. Congregants will operate at level two of the plan Sunday, involving not passing around offering baskets, and minimize the sharing of microphones.

Churches have also considered financial implications. Churches that cancel services could suffer monetary due to the lack of tithes. However, many houses of worship had already established online giving platforms, where members can give without physically coming to church.

For some congregations, the virus has hit close to home.

The South Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church announced this week it had been notified about two members of a UM church who were hospitalized and are being treated for COVID-19.

The church's pastor and two other members had voluntarily quarantined themselves at home, said Bishop Jonathan Holston, who presides over the conference.

The bishop encouraged churches to proceed with worship services while taking increased health safety measures regarding cleaning worship areas, providing hand-washing stations, and educating members about social distancing.