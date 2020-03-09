Seven Midlands students self-quarantined after potential exposure to coronavirus

After the state health department announced multiple presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Carolina over the weekend, some school districts have implemented new measures to limit the spread of the virus.

In Kershaw County School District, two students were working as interns at the same hospital where an elderly woman who has the virus was treated.

Although neither student came in direct contact with the patient, the students were asked to self-isolate this week as a precautionary measure, the district announced Sunday. One student attended North Central High School and one attended Camden High School.

Five students in Richland County School District One are also self-quarantining after they had indirect contact with a person who is being tested for COVID-19, the district announced Monday.

The students, who attend Rosewood Elementary School, Hand Middle and Dreher High, are not experiencing symptoms, but their parents are implementing a self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution, said spokeswoman Karen York.

S.C. Department of Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey said Monday that the agency did not advise students to stay home or self-quarantine and is not aware of anyone associated with schools being tested.

"They did not consult with us prior to that announcement. If they’d consulted with us, we would have told them it wasn’t a necessary step at that time," he said.

The individual tested for the virus who came into indirect contact with the five students lives out of state, York said.

As of Friday afternoon, there are seven total cases of coronavirus reported in South Carolina, according to DHEC. Two have been confirmed as positive by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The remaining five cases have initially tested positive but await official confirmation from the CDC.

In order to limit potential transmission between students and community members, Kershaw, Richland One and Charleston County school districts have decided to temporarily suspend all school-sponsored internships or classes where students volunteer at hospitals, nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.

This decision impacts about 20 students across Kershaw County School District, according to spokeswoman Mary Anne Byrd.

"We still are working to provide them with meaningful experiences, perhaps with our school nurses, so they can have some on the job type training," Byrd said.

Most school districts have some form of career programs in place, according to S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown, and many of those programs include options for students interested in pursuing a job in the biomedical field.

But when it comes to canceling these types of school-sponsored activities, Brown said, it will largely be a "discretionary call" made by school principals or the district's superintendent.

If students are working toward a nursing certificate or completing work at hospitals or nursing homes for class credit, "there's no indication that those need to stop this time," Brown said.

"Is it something people are going to be worried about? Probably, but I don't think that we're at a point in time where say any students that are working in hospitals don't need to be working there," Brown said.

In Charleston County, 16 students at Wando High School are enrolled in a health science clinical study course, which requires 40 hours of direct care to sit for the Certified Nursing Assistant exam, according to Career and Technology Executive Director Rich Gordon.

Class visits to local hospitals are suspended, according to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy, and the district is "currently evaluating all options (primary and alternates) to determine the appropriate course of action" for this course, a spokeswoman said in an email to The Post and Courier.

In the wake of the presumptive positive cases in the region, the Kershaw district has also modified some of its lunchtime routines as another precautionary measure.

Students will no longer be able to get their own food at self-service stations and will no longer input their lunch identification number on a keypad to pay for their meal. Instead, school staff will ask the students for their number and input it for them.

The district also scheduled a deep clean of all school facilities and school buses out of an abundance of caution, Byrd said.

As another precautionary measure, Charleston County School District will place surface disinfectant and hand sanitizer refill stations in common locations for teachers to use. Each teacher already has hand sanitizer in their classrooms, Borowy said.

The district is also evaluating whether or not to cancel a handful of school-sponsored overseas trips scheduled for spring break, Borowy said.

The school district will take guidance from DHEC if a school closure is warranted to prevent an outbreak, Borowy said, but everything will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The district is also actively monitoring student, staff and employee attendance. If more than a certain percentage of students are out with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or a sore throat on a particular day, district officials will notify DHEC.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait has the final word on school closures, Browoy said.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this story.