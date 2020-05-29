Sen. Lindsey Graham says unemployment benefits are holding Charleston economy back

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham repeated his stance that the federal government should end extra unemployment benefits for workers out of a job due to the coronavirus pandemic, describing the benefits as a hindrance to reopening Charleston's economy.

Workers in Charleston's hospitality and tourism sectors must return to work as soon as possible, Graham said Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

More generous benefits given to the unemployed during COVID-19 are holding back efforts to revitalize the local economy, he said.

"I saw this coming from day one," Graham said. "If you pay someone $23 an hour not to work, they're going to take you up on it."

Graham is advocating for an end to the additional $600 per week the federal government tacked on to every qualifying American's unemployment benefits. The extra $600 is set to expire at the end of July.

Graham spoke in Charleston where he and MUSC leadership met to discuss statewide improvements to internet. Such improvements could help health care providers like MUSC extend their virtual health care into more remote parts of the state.

At one point during the pandemic, three-quarters of the tourism workforce was not working, according to one survey.

Willis Cantey, chairman of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Cantey Tech Consulting, said the additional benefits have "made it very difficult to bring in employees."

"We want to make sure that we get that under control," he said.

Graham, who faces three GOP challengers in the June 9 primary but is on the more likely duel path against Democratic contender Jaime Harrison in November, also acknowledged some businesses won't be able to bounce back.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has already instructed companies to report any employees who decline to return to work, if offered their jobs back. Those people are then removed from the unemployment rolls.

Roughly 240,000 people in South Carolina were still seeking unemployment benefits as of May 16, a little less than half of the peak number of workers who filed a claim since mid-March.

Ultimately, MUSC laid off 1,200 workers. It has been able to bring back 300 of those employees so far, MUSC Health CEO Dr. Pat Cawley said.

Graham pointed to a need for widespread testing and broad improvements to broadband access as other key steps to fully reopening the economy.