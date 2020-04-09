SC's unemployment rolls continue to balloon, applicants' frustrations remain

South Carolina's unemployment rolls continued to balloon last week, stressing an already overwhelmed system and frustrating thousands of workers who are trying to replace salaries and wages wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 85,000 South Carolinians filed a new unemployment claim between March 29 and April 4, smashing a state record set the week before.

The army of unemployed workers is unlike anything the state has ever experienced.

Altogether, more than 181,000 people submitted an application for jobless benefits over the past three weeks as the virus took hold in South Carolina and bars, restaurants, salons, dentist offices and manufacturing plants laid off employees.

That number suggests that roughly 7.7 percent of the jobs South Carolina had in February may be gone now. And the economic bloodletting isn't over.

Some of the state's largest employers announced this week they would sideline large segments of their workforce as they idled their businesses and tried to free up cash on their balance sheets.

The Medical University of South Carolina, a state-supported hospital system, announced Monday it was laying off 900 workers and cutting hours or salaries for its other staff members.

And Prisma Health, the state's largest hospital system, told lawmakers that roughly 2,500 of its employees were furloughed.

Meanwhile, Boeing announced it was halting production at its factory in North Charleston, where the company assembles 787 Dreamliners. The aerospace giant promised to pay the workers it sent home for two weeks, but explained those employees may need to seek out unemployment insurance if the shutdown lasts longer than that.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, which manages the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, said it has already paid out more than $18.4 million in benefits between March 18 and April 4.

But many applicants continue to hit roadblocks when applying for jobless benefits in the state. The Post and Courier has fielded calls from more than a dozen people who have been unable to get an application submitted over the past three weeks.

DEW's Facebook page is filled with thousands of similar comments from newly unemployed South Carolinians struggling to navigate the system.

Some of those people have been locked out of the state's unemployment website because of problems with their usernames and passwords. Many complain the state website is too slow to fill out an application. And others can't figure out how to get their claim submitted based on the guidance the state has available online.

Nearly all of them gripe about not being able to get someone on the phone to answer questions. Several people told The Post and Courier they've waited for hours on hold only to be hung up on.

Part of the problem is the sheer number of claims DEW is tasked with reviewing and managing. In February, the agency handled roughly 2,000 claims a week. Now, it is processing more than 42 times that amount.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The agency is working around the clock to update its website and prepare for the federal expansion of unemployment benefits that was included in the $2 trillion relief package that was approved by Congress at the end of March. DEW also announced Thursday that it increased the staffing at its call center by 400 percent.

But that hasn't solved everyone's problems.

Deborah Harris, a 58-year-old Greenville resident, said she's been trying to get an unemployment application submitted since March 18. That was the day she was laid off from her sales job at a furniture store.

She's tried to call DEW's hotline several times to find a state employee who could answer her questions and help her process a claim. But she's been unable to reach anyone.

Harris said she walks around with her phone in her pocket answering every telemarketer that calls, afraid to miss her shot to speak with a DEW employee.

She's tried soliciting help from the offices of U.S. Rep. William Timmons and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, but she is going on her fourth week without income.

"It's not working for me at all," she said. "There's no chance of getting in touch with a live person to help walk me through this."

Other people have been able to submit a claim, but have been waiting anxiously for weeks to learn whether they've been accepted.

James Howard, a 48-year-old Charleston resident, lost his job as a server at T-Bonz on North Market Street in mid-March and he quickly filed a claim.

He called every day, he said, trying to get an update on his application. But he wasn't able reach anyone at DEW — until Wednesday.

That was when he learned that he'd made a mistake. He was supposed to certify his claim every week to remain eligible for the jobless benefits. But he thought that was only necessary once he was approved and started receiving money.

As a result, the DEW employee explained to Howard that his application will need to be reviewed again. And it may further delay any benefits he may be eligible for.

Howard has become deeply frustrated with the system. He believes his problem could have been avoided had he been able to get someone on the phone earlier. The process, he said, is too complicated for the average person to figure out on their own.

"Without guidance or anyone to talk to, it's almost impossible to do," he said. "It's just a lagging process and you can't get in contact with anyone. It's disheartening. I'm kind of in panic mode."

The restaurant-goers and tips that once sustained him aren't coming back right now, he said. So he continues to lean on several restaurants that are giving out meals to food and beverage workers who were laid off in Charleston.