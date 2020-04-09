SC's unemployment rolls continue to balloon and applicants' frustrations remain

South Carolina's unemployment rolls continued to balloon last week, stressing an already overwhelmed system and frustrating thousands of workers who are trying to replace salaries and wages wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 85,000 South Carolinians filed a new unemployment claim between March 29 and April 4, smashing a state record that was set the week before.
The thousands of dislocated workers is like nothing the state has experienced before, and it shows how quickly the virus has toppled South Carolina's once thriving economy.
Altogether, more than 181,000 people submitted an application for jobless benefits over past three weeks as the virus took hold in South Carolina and bars, restaurants, salons, manufacturing plants and even health care facilities laid off employees.
And the economic bloodletting isn't over.
Some of the largest employers in the Charleston area announced this week that they would be sidelining large segments of their workforce in order to free up cash on their balance sheets.