You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

SC's unemployment rolls continue to balloon and applicants' frustrations remain

  • Updated
Coronavirus (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

South Carolina's unemployment rolls continue to balloon amid the pandemic, as the coronavirus wipes out thousands of jobs. The unemployed masses are waiting on their jobless benefits to be approved by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. Brad Nettles/ Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

South Carolina's unemployment rolls continued to balloon last week, stressing an already overwhelmed system and frustrating thousands of workers who are trying to replace salaries and wages wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 85,000 South Carolinians filed a new unemployment claim between March 29 and April 4, smashing a state record that was set the week before. 

The thousands of dislocated workers is like nothing the state has experienced before, and it shows how quickly the virus has toppled South Carolina's once thriving economy. 

Altogether, more than 181,000 people submitted an application for jobless benefits over past three weeks as the virus took hold in South Carolina and bars, restaurants, salons, manufacturing plants and even health care facilities laid off employees. 

And the economic bloodletting isn't over. 

Some of the largest employers in the Charleston area announced this week that they would be sidelining large segments of their workforce in order to free up cash on their balance sheets. 

Reach Andrew Brown at 843-708-1830 or follow him on Twitter @andy_ed_brown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News