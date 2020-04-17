SC's unemployment rate in March doesn't reflect the full toll of pandemic

South Carolina's unemployment rate remained stubbornly low in March, suggesting the tens of thousands of layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic won't be fully reflected in the state's workforce numbers until next month.
The state recorded an estimated increase in unemployment in March of only 3,267 people, according to a monthly survey released on Friday. Those numbers allowed South Carolina to post a jobless rate of 2.6 percent, which is still extremely low historically.
The figures may come as a bit of a surprise South Carolinians given that more than 100,000 people filed for jobless benefits in March — more than 12 times what the state handled in February.
"We understand that the numbers presented today are not a true depiction of the economic impact and unemployment in the month of March," Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said in a statement.
The monthly figures highlight the speed at which South Carolina's once thriving economy was brought to a grinding halt amid the public health crisis.
The problem is that the workforce survey by the U.S. Department of Labor is conducted during the second week of each month. And many of the mass layoffs and business closures in South Carolina didn't start until the last two weeks in March.
Gov. Henry McMaster began to tighten the public health restrictions on March 15, closing schools and ending dine-in services at restaurants.
