SC's unemployment rate in March doesn't reflect the full toll of pandemic

South Carolina's unemployment rate remained stubbornly low in March, suggesting the job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic won't be fully reflected in the state's workforce numbers until next month.
The state recorded an estimated increase in unemployment in March of only 3,267 people, according to a monthly survey released on Friday. Those numbers allowed South Carolina to post a jobless rate of 2.6 percent, which is still extremely low historically.
The figures may come as a bit of a surprise to South Carolinians given that more than 100,000 people filed for jobless benefits in March — more than 12 times what the state handled in February.
"We understand that the numbers presented today are not a true depiction of the economic impact and unemployment in the month of March," Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said in a statement.
The monthly figures highlight the speed at which South Carolina's once thriving economy was brought to a grinding halt by the public health crisis.
The problem is that the workforce survey by the U.S. Department of Labor is conducted during the second week of each month. And many of the mass layoffs and business closures in South Carolina didn't start until the last two weeks in March.
Gov. Henry McMaster began to tighten public health restrictions on March 15, closing schools and ending dine-in services at restaurants.
Still, the survey caught some of the earliest signs of the economic collapse in South Carolina.
The survey, for instance, estimated a loss of roughly 10,200 leisure and hospitality jobs in early March. That drop accounted for 75 percent of the state's employment losses from the month before.
The new survey results also highlighted some of the economic pain now being felt across the country. The national unemployment rate jumped from 3.5 percent in February to 4.4 percent in March, the largest one month increase in unemployment since 1975.
That record is unlikely to last very long. The employment survey for April is likely to be far worse in South Carolina and across the nation.
More than 22 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits since the employment survey was conducted in March.
South Carolina saw 272,560 people seek out unemployment benefits over the same time period. That number is equal to nearly 12 percent of the estimated jobs the state had in early March.
