SC's unemployment rate improved in June. But 210,000 people still don't have work

South Carolina's unemployment rate in June improved substantially, but that was before the state began to suffer from a new surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The state's jobless rate in early June was 8.7 percent, according to new survey results released Friday.

That means the unemployment rate in South Carolina dropped by more than 3 percent from April and May when more than 12 percent of the eligible workforce was estimated to be out of a job.

Gov. Henry McMaster said the numbers were a great sign for the state's economy and noted that roughly 105,000 more people were employed in June than in May.

“This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors," McMaster said in a prepared statement.

"We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people,” he said.

There were significant employment gains last month in several industries. The leisure and hospitality industry added 29,600 jobs after being hit particularly hard by the pandemic and corresponding shutdowns. The professional and business service category added an estimated 13,700 jobs.

The education and health service industries added 6,400 jobs. And manufacturers added on an estimated 2,600 jobs from the month before.

The employment numbers are still not great, however, for the tens of thousands of people who don't have positions to return to right now.

The survey results estimated there are still roughly 210,721 South Carolinians looking for work but don't have a job. The results also show that most industries in the state had far fewer jobs available in June than they did the year before.

South Carolina's leisure and hospitality industry, for instance, had 62,500 fewer jobs than it did in June 2019. There were 14,800 fewer government jobs, 13,600 fewer health and education-related jobs and manufacturing was down more than 11,000 positions from a year ago.

The numbers make it clear that South Carolina has yet to recover its pre-pandemic economy, even after McMaster lifted his stay at home order.

Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said reopening the state when McMaster did was necessary to restart businesses and employment.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"These positive economic numbers would not have been possible without the reopening of the state," Ellzey said in a statement. "It is encouraging to see that our businesses can re-open and comply with strict safety protocols to protect employees and customers. The continued success of our businesses, to both re-open and remain safe, is imperative for the state’s economic recovery."

The virus, which is now spreading rapidly throughout South Carolina, could complicate the economic recovery moving forward. Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said the pandemic remains the biggest economic variable and it makes it difficult to predict whether the state's fledgling recovery will continue.

"The largest concern is the virus itself," Ullrich said. "Cases are climbing. You've got schools deciding what they're going to do. Businesses are trying to bring people back. There's just a ton of uncertainty."

The jobs survey in June, Ullrich pointed out, was conducted during the first part of the month. That was before South Carolina health officials began reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases each week. The state is now one of the biggest hot spots for the virus in the country.

More recent data that Ullrich is watching is also starting to suggest the uptick in coronavirus cases could be affecting people's movements and spending habits.

She noted that cell phone location data shows South Carolinians started leaving their homes less often in late June and early July. That suggests fewer people are likely going to restaurants or spending money in their communities as they usually would.

Ullrich also highlighted the most recent data on unemployment claims in the state, and said they are less positive than June's jobs report.

In the first week in July, the unemployment data showed roughly 198,318 people continued to seek out unemployment benefits in South Carolina. That's almost exactly where the unemployment rolls were at in early June.

All of that suggests hiring could be leveling off.

Ullrich is hearing of "complications" from businesses that wanted to reopen but have been unable to because of the number of coronavirus cases. She's also heard of others that reopened only to close back down as cases spiked.

Wild Dune Resorts, on the Isle of Palms, announced this week that it was shutting down for a month due to several of its employees contracting the coronavirus.

Overall, South Carolina's economy rebounded really well in June. But Ullrich said its important to note the state is not done climbing out of the huge hole in which it finds itself.